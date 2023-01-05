Problem being once those Legislators sit their butts in the chamber seat the citizens wellbeing is the least on their minds...regardless of the party or state...its about fattening their own wallets at the expense of their constituents...Lobbyist from big business will wine and dine until they bend their way.....and not for the benifits of their citizens...no matter what the say and try to convince you to believe....
What do people expect? Insane taxes. Destroyed education system. Total corruption in government. Most oppressive state in the country and Covid proved what dems are still capable of. Home prices are so high an government is now going to update the property tax values. What used to be 300k will now be taxed at 1.7million. Of course people are leaving!
Comments / 7