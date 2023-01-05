ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

User fr Hawaii
4d ago

Problem being once those Legislators sit their butts in the chamber seat the citizens wellbeing is the least on their minds...regardless of the party or state...its about fattening their own wallets at the expense of their constituents...Lobbyist from big business will wine and dine until they bend their way.....and not for the benifits of their citizens...no matter what the say and try to convince you to believe....

Guest
4d ago

What do people expect? Insane taxes. Destroyed education system. Total corruption in government. Most oppressive state in the country and Covid proved what dems are still capable of. Home prices are so high an government is now going to update the property tax values. What used to be 300k will now be taxed at 1.7million. Of course people are leaving!

hawaiinewsnow.com

Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
hawaiinewsnow.com

With humpbacks returning to Hawaii waters, NOAA reminds public to keep distance

The National Science Foundation says the timeline for a TMT environmental review has been extended. Hawaii is mourning the loss of our own Danny Kaleikini. He entertained presidents, foreign dignitaries, celebrities, visitors and Hawaii people alike. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 9, 2023) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Your top local...
hawaiibusiness.com

How the Construction Industry Aims to Tackle Hawai‘i’s Biggest Problems

Petranik: Let’s start with your outlook for the building industry in 2023. Love: I think everybody’s forecasting 2023 to be a transitional year. Higher interest rates will have a chilling effect on the industry, both in the residential and commercial sectors. Projects with secured financing are probably going forward; projects that still need financing are probably going to be relook-ing at budgets and whether the projects are feasible in today’s market or stall for a little bit or maybe a couple of years.
hawaiireporter.com

Tax Word Find

Now that the New Year is off and running and we are quaking in our boots waiting for our Legislature to reconvene, here are some of the ideas that we have been following. We’ve put them into a Word Find puzzle for your amusement. Our Governor was thinking of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

BBB warns of scammers using popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are using a popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents. They claim they are calling from “Publishers Clearing House” telling victims they’ve won money and want to come over to their house. But before that, the victim is told to pay thousands of dollars in handling fees.
americanmilitarynews.com

Eternal flame for Hawaii’s veterans and fallen snuffed out

Since at least Dec. 23 the Hawaii State Eternal Flame War Memorial, which burns to honor all Hawaii residents who have served in the armed forces, has not been burning. In 2022, local Vietnam War veterans revived a long-standing tradition of gathering at Korean and Vietnam war memorials. The pandemic had stopped the gathering for two years. As part of the tradition, they would go to the flame, situated opposite the state Capitol on the mauka side of Beretania Street, to light candles to usher in Christmas Eve and remember lost comrades.
rewind1077.com

Hawaii eruption not dangerous but offers spectacular sight

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Kilauea spurted high into the air and spread out across about 300 acres (120 hectares) of the Hawaii volcano’s summit crater floor, creating a spectacular sight as the mountain began erupting again after a few weeks’ hiatus. Jillian Marohnic said the pool...
hawaiireporter.com

A budget surplus should make cutting taxes in 2023 an easy decision

If I could propose one New Year’s resolution for Hawaii’s leaders, it would be this: Cut taxes in 2023. That should be a fairly easy resolution to keep. Throughout the election season, multiple candidates talked about the need to ease Hawaii’s tax burden, and new and established government leaders have said the same.
BEAT OF HAWAII

This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
informnny.com

Witness saw missing Hawaii Life Flight plane hit the water

HONOLULU (AP) — A witness saw a medical transport plane that disappeared on a flight between Maui and the Big Island go into a spiraling descent and hit the ocean, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s wreckage sank in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
