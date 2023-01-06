It can get mighty cold in the Stateline area during the winter and kids need a place to get their energy out when it’s too cold to play outside! Thankfully, there are several indoor play places in the greater Rockford area where you can take your kids to burn off some energy and quite a few fast food restaurants where kids can have lunch and play. We’ve put together a list of all of the indoor play places and restaurant play areas in the Stateline.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO