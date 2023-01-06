ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, January 6 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m for highlights, scores, interviews and spotlight feature stories. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 65 Hononegah 50Rockford […]
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out

After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
Indoor Play Places for Kids in the Stateline

It can get mighty cold in the Stateline area during the winter and kids need a place to get their energy out when it’s too cold to play outside! Thankfully, there are several indoor play places in the greater Rockford area where you can take your kids to burn off some energy and quite a few fast food restaurants where kids can have lunch and play. We’ve put together a list of all of the indoor play places and restaurant play areas in the Stateline.
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford Fire crews worked to tame the flames on a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. just after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting

Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Vicious Beat And Rob A Victim in Rockford, Reports Of Many Similar Incidents. Police Are Still Remaining Silent On Violent Crimes….

Our personal opinions on various topics. We have been hoping for transparency. Sadly, police have not released much information these days on all the violent crimes. So, we are just going to go ahead and post the information, that HAS been provided to us. Sources told us last night just...
