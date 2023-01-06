Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Rockford’s Lloyd Sy stumbles on 3rd day of Jeopardy!, wins $54K
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford native and Auburn High School alum, Lloyd Sy, lost on his third day of the Jeopardy! game show, but took home $53,578 in winnings. 28-year-old Sy beat 13-time super winner Ray LaLonde on Tuesday’s show. LaLonde had earned $354,300. Sy won again on Wednesday before being defeated by Patrick […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.
Jefferson J-Hawks grab first conference win of the season over Harlem
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks played host to the Harlem Huskies Friday night. Jefferson skated out with the 49-46 win. That gives the J-Hawks their first conference win of the season. With this loss, Harlem now sits at 4-4 in the NIC-10. For highlights watch the media player above.
Rockford, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Rockford. The Harlem High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. The Hononegah Community High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford Auburn High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Warm Weather Has Totally Hosed this Illinois Snowman Competition
The recent warm weather was epic...unless you're a snowman. Thanks to the heat wave (so to speak) in the Midwest over the past few days, an Illinois snow sculpting competition is being delayed, but not by much. I saw WIFR share the sad news that the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition...
Illinois Radio Personality Spills The Tea: What’s Radio Really Like?
As my one year anniversary approaches working in the radio industry in Rockford, Illinois, I want to reflect on everything I've learned over the past year!. Never in a million years did I think this would be an opportunity I'd be given. Three months before I started this journey in...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 6
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, January 6 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m for highlights, scores, interviews and spotlight feature stories. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 65 Hononegah 50Rockford […]
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major police Presence At A Scene On The West Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Details are minimal right now. We are getting several reports of a major scene on the West side. It happened in the area of Auburn and Central. The reports have varied from 2 people dead, to a simple traffic stop. So as you can...
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
Indoor Play Places for Kids in the Stateline
It can get mighty cold in the Stateline area during the winter and kids need a place to get their energy out when it’s too cold to play outside! Thankfully, there are several indoor play places in the greater Rockford area where you can take your kids to burn off some energy and quite a few fast food restaurants where kids can have lunch and play. We’ve put together a list of all of the indoor play places and restaurant play areas in the Stateline.
WIFR
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford Fire crews worked to tame the flames on a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. just after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
WIFR
Former Freeport Pretzel Zeke Vandenburgh finalist for FCS defensive player award
FRISCO, Tex. (WIFR) - Freeport native and Illinois State Redbird Zeke Vandenburgh is a Top-3 finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. This award honors the best FCS’ best defensive player in the nation. Vandenburgh led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in sacks and tackles for loss per game during the 2022 season.
MyStateline.com
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday …. Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early...
WIFR
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Male Shooting Victim In Rockford, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting 3 different shootings. Rockford PD have only confirmed 1 of the shootings:. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. The other two alleged shooting...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Vicious Beat And Rob A Victim in Rockford, Reports Of Many Similar Incidents. Police Are Still Remaining Silent On Violent Crimes….
Our personal opinions on various topics. We have been hoping for transparency. Sadly, police have not released much information these days on all the violent crimes. So, we are just going to go ahead and post the information, that HAS been provided to us. Sources told us last night just...
