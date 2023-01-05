Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
State lawmaker to unveil new bill to open sports gambling room on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local lawmaker is planning to introduce a bill to create a sports book and card room on Oahu. The bill is the newest effort to legalize some form of gambling in Hawaii. The measure, introduced by State Rep. John Mizuno, aims to open Oahu’s first single,...
Why Community Efforts Aren’t Enough To Save Oahu’s Aging Cemeteries
At Makiki Cemetery, ankle-high weeds completely obscure some headstones. Gravestones are sinking or toppled over at Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City. Feral chicken flocks roam the gravesites at Ket On Society Cemetery in Honolulu. Oahu is home to more than 80 public cemeteries, some dating back to the mid-1800s....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
A Dwindling Kalaupapa Population Honors 1st Exiles With Tributes And Tears
KALAUPAPA, Molokai — Gathered in the corrosive salt air at the Kalaupapa pier, a dozen people listened to a moving Hawaiian language reading of the royal government edict that criminalized Hansen’s disease and outcast those afflicted by it to Hawaii’s leprosy colony. Former Hansen’s disease patient Meli...
Gambling bill coming, but what does that mean?
In the U.S., two gambling capitals come to mind, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Most people are comfortable with sequestering the vice of gambling to locations away from their homes, but there are those who feel that the money that gambling brings is worth embracing it.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local grant to boost Native Hawaiian homeownership efforts
Honolulu Habitat for Humanity was awarded a grant by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to help tackle affordable housing. TJ Joseph, Honolulu Habitat for Humanity’s CEO, said this is the largest grant of its kind that the nonprofit has received from OHA. The $1.5 million grant will help 36...
hawaiinews.online
Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki
The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
KITV.com
$27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head
A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market in one of the premier regions on Oahu. A newly-built mega mansion in the Diamond Head region is now up for sale. $27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head. A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil
First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: December home sales on Oahu
The dollar strengthened with the release of the minutes from the last Fed meeting, which showed they are still determined to battle inflation by raising interest rates. November brought $1.5 billion in visitor spending despite Japanese arrivals at one-fifth of pre-COVID normal. Business Report: Flight cancellations by airline. Updated: Dec....
johnnyjet.com
Trip Report: Los Angeles to Maui on American Airlines
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Aloha from Hawaii! I purchased these tickets in early October for $189 to fly Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) on December 31. But after seeing hotel prices over New Year’s, we decided to travel five days later and to Maui (OGG) first. That turned out to be a good thing, as airfares dropped to $110 each way, which is amazing. I wrote about the deal in my newsletter and mentioned it on Leo Laporte’s The Tech Guy since it’s such a score. RELATED: 7 Hacks For Getting the Best Coach Seat on a Plane.
KHON2
Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photo of a man urinating at a Kilauea eruption viewing site that was posted on social media is igniting anger — with some saying it underscores the need for cultural education. Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, a Native Hawaiian activist, said Halemaumau Crater has great symbolism and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
hawaiinewsnow.com
China Uemura, longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer, dies at 68
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf organizer China Uemura died Friday afternoon at the age of 68. The news of his passing was posted to the China Uemura Surfing Foundation Instagram page on Saturday morning. “It was one hell of a ride pops. All the stories of you...
Veronica Kawānanakoa gives over $750K to ʻIolani Palace
Completed in 1882, ʻIolani Palace was once the home of Hawai'i's royal family. After U.S. industrialists overthrew Hawai'i's internationally recognized government, it became a prison for the royals. Today, it is a tourist attraction that preserves the old world of Hawai'i.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car strikes pole, leading to closure of Farrington Highway in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash led to the partial closure of Farrington Highway in the Nanakuli area Sunday morning. Police tell HNN on scene that a car crashed into a pole. Officers shut down all lanes of the highway between Kaukama and Hakimo Roads before 11 a.m. The closure is...
Resurfacing supply issue at Lanai Airport
HDOT said the closure is due to a resurfacing supply issue.
Comments / 2