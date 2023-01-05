ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hawaiinewsnow.com

Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Gambling bill coming, but what does that mean?

In the U.S., two gambling capitals come to mind, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Most people are comfortable with sequestering the vice of gambling to locations away from their homes, but there are those who feel that the money that gambling brings is worth embracing it.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Local grant to boost Native Hawaiian homeownership efforts

Honolulu Habitat for Humanity was awarded a grant by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to help tackle affordable housing. TJ Joseph, Honolulu Habitat for Humanity’s CEO, said this is the largest grant of its kind that the nonprofit has received from OHA. The $1.5 million grant will help 36...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinews.online

Shot 20 times on a busy Friday night in Waikiki

The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Honolulu Mayors’ Office, and the Honolulu Police Department remain unresponsive to questions about the deadly violence that has become a repeat threat to Hawaii’s Travel and Tourism industry. A 25-year-old man was shot at around 10.00 pm Friday night on a busy intersection...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

$27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head

A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market in one of the premier regions on Oahu. A newly-built mega mansion in the Diamond Head region is now up for sale. $27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head. A brand new eight-figure home recently went on the market...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil

First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: December home sales on Oahu

The dollar strengthened with the release of the minutes from the last Fed meeting, which showed they are still determined to battle inflation by raising interest rates. November brought $1.5 billion in visitor spending despite Japanese arrivals at one-fifth of pre-COVID normal. Business Report: Flight cancellations by airline. Updated: Dec....
johnnyjet.com

Trip Report: Los Angeles to Maui on American Airlines

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Aloha from Hawaii! I purchased these tickets in early October for $189 to fly Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL) on December 31. But after seeing hotel prices over New Year’s, we decided to travel five days later and to Maui (OGG) first. That turned out to be a good thing, as airfares dropped to $110 each way, which is amazing. I wrote about the deal in my newsletter and mentioned it on Leo Laporte’s The Tech Guy since it’s such a score. RELATED: 7 Hacks For Getting the Best Coach Seat on a Plane.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHON2

Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
HONOLULU, HI

