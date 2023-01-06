ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Texarkana’s ‘Front Street Plaza’ renovations underway

By Donald Britton
KTAL News
KTAL News
 3 days ago

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The city of Texarkana is continuing to make improvements to its historic downtown area.

Construction is underway on the Front Street Plaza in downtown, which includes the music stage and the addition of bathrooms.

“The goal is really for us and the community to enhance our events that we already have,” said Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington. “As well as be able to provide a location for other entertainment to come into the communities.”

Since becoming an entertainment district in 2019, there have been several concerts and events downtown. Ellington says the city is hoping to accommodate that new growth.

“The designated area would support 3 to 5,000 people in a concert venue, which is more than what we’ve accommodated in the area in previous years.”

Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown shared the construction could bring in economic growth to the downtown area.

“It’s going to be a great economic boom to downtown, meaning that we can have all types of events down there. We can have concerts certainly down those concerts will generate sales in that downtown area,” said Mayor Allen Brown.

Although the city is modernizing some of the amenities, they say that is because they want to preserve its history.

“Our community is separated by that state line, which oftentimes puts things on both sides, well this entertainment district concept and the plaza area is an area where we can all come together,” said Ellington.

The renovations are expected to be completed by late spring.

The project will cost around $1 million, and they are asking the A&P commission for help with funding.

