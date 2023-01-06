Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan talks about saving Bessemer puppy allegedly poisoned
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Good Samaritan is sharing his experience after saving a litter of puppies he says he saw someone poison. The animal advocate says in that moment he had to do something to try and save their lives. Calvin Tucker is also known as “Black Noah.”
Residents displaced after Anniston condemns fire-damaged apartment complex
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - After a fire destroyed an apartment in Anniston late last month, neighbors are trying to find a new place to live because the city is condemning all of the units in the complex. The fire happened on Wilmer Avenue the day after Christmas. Some of the...
City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people
Unhoused people in Birmingham could get up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes with heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed, under a proposed pilot program. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present the “Home for All” plan to the City Council on Jan. 10, AL.com reported Friday. The proposal calls for setting up the micro-shelters in safe, private communities, according to the news outlet.
Crews to start repaving hundreds of Birmingham streets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Better roads are coming to the city of Birmingham after leaders approved a $12 million resurfacing deal. The project is going to spread across every district in the city. “There are 250 segments,” Colin Alexander with the Department of Transportation said. “A $12 million package.”...
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage
In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
Pig on the loose: Persistent porker eludes Alabama police
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama police department is used to catching criminal swine, but this porker is proving to be elusive. A pig spotted “multiple times” on the median of Interstate 59 in Springville evaded police and animal control officials on Friday, AL.com reported. In a Facebook...
Fiery crash leaves one dead in Hoover
An unidentified man is dead following a fiery crash in Hoover Saturday night.
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
Shelby Humane Society asking for help with influx of puppies and kittens
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby Humane Society is calling for help with emergency donations and emergency fosters as they’re dealing with an influx of puppies and kittens. Haley Neal with Shelby Humane says they’ve been overwhelmed with the young pets over the past few weeks. So much so,...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
Upcoming hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals are hosting several upcoming hiring events January 10 and 12. The Brookwood event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The Princeton event will take place from...
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham
A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
Greater Birmingham Humane Society getting more animal abuse calls
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is sharing information about someone in Bessemer attempting to poison puppies. They say someone tried feeding the seven week old puppies antifreeze. Some puppies did ingest the poison and one died. Thanks to a Good Samaritan, that puppy and others are...
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
City of Birmingham proposing new pilot program to help homeless prosper
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Safe sleep is likely something you take for granted, but it is far from a given, especially for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. Now the city of Birmingham is stepping up in an effort to better those resident’s lives. The city envisions the Safe...
St. Clair County to hire company to extinguish landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A new drone video from the ongoing landfill fire near Moody shows the smoke is just hanging in the air, and it’s impacting folks in St. Clair, Jefferson and Blount counties. Getting that fire extinguished is a priority for residents, and it may...
