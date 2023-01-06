ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 42

City of Birmingham looks to launch safe sleep program for homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is trying to work toward solving the chronic issue of homelessness in the area. City leaders say they are ready to put an end to this problem, and they plan to start small with temporary micro-shelter housing. Officials say they hope to address homelessness through a 12-month […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people

Unhoused people in Birmingham could get up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes with heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed, under a proposed pilot program. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present the “Home for All” plan to the City Council on Jan. 10, AL.com reported Friday. The proposal calls for setting up the micro-shelters in safe, private communities, according to the news outlet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Crews to start repaving hundreds of Birmingham streets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Better roads are coming to the city of Birmingham after leaders approved a $12 million resurfacing deal. The project is going to spread across every district in the city. “There are 250 segments,” Colin Alexander with the Department of Transportation said. “A $12 million package.”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Moody landfill fire: Watch the stunning drone footage

In the suburban area northeast of Birmingham, there’s an underground fire at an environmental landfill that’s been burning for six weeks. For years, the landfill took in truckloads of green waste -- fallen trees from storm debris and land that was cleared for development -- piled up stories high and covered with dirt. Now that wood pile has caught fire, blanketing the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville with smoke.
MOODY, AL
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
ALABAMA STATE
Upcoming hiring events at Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals are hosting several upcoming hiring events January 10 and 12. The Brookwood event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The Princeton event will take place from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
HELENA, AL
Lane closure cleared on I-59 north near Springville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The road is no longer closed, according to ALEA. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a wreck involving a commercial vehicle and one other car has caused a lane closure on I-59 NB. The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. near mile marker 156 in Springville....
SPRINGVILLE, AL
GBHS working with Bessemer Police to get justice for poisoned puppy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After receiving hundreds of calls and emails from people after some claimed to have witnessed the poisoning of a seven-week-old puppy, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is working with Bessemer Police and Bessemer Animal Control to ensure justice for the young animal. “On Tuesday evening, GBHS...
BESSEMER, AL
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham

A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Greater Birmingham Humane Society getting more animal abuse calls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is sharing information about someone in Bessemer attempting to poison puppies. They say someone tried feeding the seven week old puppies antifreeze. Some puppies did ingest the poison and one died. Thanks to a Good Samaritan, that puppy and others are...
BESSEMER, AL

