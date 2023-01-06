Odessan accused of punching pregnant girlfriend

Odessa Police arrested a 39-year-old Odessa man after they watched a surveillance video showing him punching his pregnant girlfriend in the face three times.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a fight call from the Comfort Inn on John Ben Shepherd around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and when they arrived both people allegedly involved in the fight denied there had been one.

However, hotel employees provided officers with security footage showing Elmo D’Shon Starling striking his 23-year-old girlfriend’s vehicle with his vehicle, getting out of the car and repeatedly punching her in the face as she tried to walk away, the report stated.

Starling told officers they’ve been dating for about a year and his girlfriend is seven months along, the report stated.

Starling was arrested on the third-degree felony of assault a pregnant woman, which is punishable by two to 10 years in prison. He remains in the Ector County jail on a surety bond of $20,000.