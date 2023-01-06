ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Crispus Attucks York boasts progress of five-year project

By Andre Thomas Jr.
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County nonprofit organization took abc27 on a tour of a community investment project.

After two years, and a $450,000 investment from the neighborhood assistance program, officials from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) were excited to see the project’s progress.

“You always hear about win-wins, and this is really a win-win because its business leaders in this community investing in their mission,” said Richard Vilello, Deputy Secretary for Community Affairs & Development at DCED.

Crispus Attucks York’s mission is to provide quality and affordable housing for residents with low to moderate income.

During the second year of the project, four homes on the brink of collapse were converted into three four-bedroom townhomes. After their experience remodeling homes and renovating the early learning center, Crispus employees say they felt like part of the community.

“We are providing vital services from newborns to old age, to early learning centers to the senior centers. And many of the people who have received the services have come back,” said Lori Hoffmaster, Director of Development and Marketing.

With the project succeeding, several more projects, which will work on housing units that are over 20 years old, are still to come.

“We are just grateful when are funding partners come wanna and see us and wanna see our actual centers services, and our clients, our staff. It means a lot to us,” said Lori.

To stay updated on the project, visit their website, Who We Are – Crispus Attucks .

abc27 News

ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

