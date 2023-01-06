Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alfahiym Walcott, former Baylor DB, announces SEC commitment
Alfahiym Walcott played for a former SEC coach for 3 seasons. Now he’s heading to Arkansas to get the SEC experience. Walcott announced his transfer commitment to Sam Pittman’s program on Sunday via social media. Walcott visited the Razorbacks and decided to end his transfer recruitment, calling off...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas parting ways with defensive assistant coach, per report
Arkansas had some major issues on defense during the 2022 season, finishing No. 131 out of 131 FBS teams in pass defense. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom is off to UNLV as the Rebels’ new head coach, with Arkansas hiring Travis Williams away from UCF to replace him. Now it...
KARK
Baylor’s Alfahiym Wolcott to attend Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another former Baylor defensive back this time with the pledge from safety Alfahiym Wolcott. Wolcott, 6-2, 220, visited Arkansas Thursday through Saturday. He had previously been to Texas A&M and was originally going to Florida following Fayetteville, but canceled that. He talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Hogs.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there’s a lot to catch up on the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. Lots of portal talk. Kirk touches on the players that have committed and the offers going out. For the full interview, head to the video above.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Myles Slusher, former Arkansas DB, flips transfer commitment from Louisville to Pac-12 school
Myles Slusher announced his intent to transfer away from the Arkansas program earlier this offseason. Originally, he had decided to commit to Louisville, but it appears the former Razorback has had a change of heart. Per Hayes Fawcett, Slusher has flipped his commitment from Louisville to Colorado and will join...
nwahomepage.com
Sign of annual Eric Musselman rotation tweak? Maybe too soon to say, but Pinion/Council role swap worked vs. Mizzou
LITTLE ROCK — There has been an early-SEC-play pattern shift at Arkansas under head coach Eric Musselman spanning the past three seasons, which is to say we can now include the second league game of the 2022-23 campaign in further establishing, and examining, an obvious theme: The Head Hog will tweak and divert from his top player rotations while adjusting to the challenges of matching up with SEC talent and schemes.
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas lands commitment from former Big XII defensive back
The Arkansas Razorbacks got a big commitment out of the transfer portal on Friday when former Baylor cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson committed to the Hogs. Johnson, is a former 4-star prospect out of Lancaster, Texas. He was part of Baylor’s 2020 recruiting class. He is listed at 6-foot, 193 pounts.
nwahomepage.com
ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn
ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson gives his thoughts …. ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Petition...
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Joe’s Italian Grill in Springdale catches fire overnight
Joe's Italian Grill restaurant in Springdale suffered a structure fire that broke out late Thursday night, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
talkbusiness.net
Cromwell relocates NWA office in downtown Springdale
Progress on a multimillion-dollar commercial renovation project in downtown Springdale took a tangible step forward in December with its first tenant. Cromwell Architects Engineers has established a 5,000-square-foot office for 10 employees on the second floor at 100 W. Emma Ave. It’s part of a more extensive redevelopment of the former First Security Bank complex, including retail, restaurant and office uses.
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
Fort Smith crews respond to Boston Street residential fire
Fort Smith Police are currently assisting with safety as crews battle a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street.
