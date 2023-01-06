Read full article on original website
As East’s Brown winds down, No.7 Stars seek share of HHC crown
BEDFORD – When veteran Columbus East coach Danny Brown announced his pending retirement at the conclusion of this season, that news annoyed Bedford North Lawrence counterpart Jeff Allen. Brown’s departure will mean the designation of oldest girls basketball coach in the Hoosier Hills Conference will fall to Allen, and that’s not the title Allen wants.
Hail, Hydra! Two Stars take one’s place as No.7 BNL charges to victory over Castle
BEDFORD – According to Greek mythology, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, when one head of the monster Hydra was cut off, two more would take its place. Made it difficult, unless the legend Heracles or the comic book superheroes appeared, to vanquish. Bedford North Lawrence is basketball’s version of...
Godlevske is money as Stars cash in late surge for 47-40 triumph over South Knox
BEDFORD – Currency in this country, and license plates in Indiana, is printed with an official motto. Bedford North Lawrence has now adopted a basketball version of that famous phrase. In Godlevske, the Stars trust. His jumper was money. Four straight times in the fourth quarter. Three from deep...
Stars post perfect 5-0 record at Paoli
PAOLI – Bedford North Lawrence recorded five impressive wins while dominating the Paoli Duals during high school wrestling action on Saturday. The Stars stopped Mitchell (54-28), Providence Cristo Rey (60-24), Paoli (48-33), Clarksville (54-21) and North Harrison (48-36). BNL’s Junior Arellano went 5-0 with four pins at 285, Ethan...
BNL boys sweep to ‘perfect’ finish at Mt. Vernon
MT. VERNON – Bedford North Lawrence won every event while powering to the team title in the Mt. Vernon Invitational during boys high school swimming action on Saturday. The Stars totaled 486 points in the five-team field, followed by Mt. Vernon (226), Tell City (204), Vincennes Lincoln (135) and Evansville Christian (129).
Panthers scratch their way to ugly win over cold-shooting Stars
EVANSVILLE – If a basketball deity exists, if the ghost of James Naismith happened to sneak a peak, any evidence of this game would be erased. Heaven forbid, somebody would be forced to watch it twice. Did either team want to win it? Somebody had to. Evansville Reitz did....
BNL’s Crane, Biel advance to IHSGW state finals
FRANKLIN – Bedford North Lawrence’s Alivia Crane and Samantha Biel qualified for the IHSGW state finals during the Southeast Regional at Franklin on Friday night. Crane finished third in the 132-pound weight class while Biel was fourth at 138. Crane lost her first-round match, then posted four straight...
BNL’s Kenley Craig named Genius Jock for the month of January
Kenley Craig, a junior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of January, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law Firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Craig is a member of Beta Club, the Stars’ tennis team and the school’s golf team,...
Bluejackets unable to complete fourth quarter comeback in close game against South Central
After their last game, a 31-point loss to conference opponent Paoli, it felt as though things almost had to get to better for Mitchell High School. Sitting with 10 losses in 13 games this season heading into Saturday’s matchup against South Central (Elizabeth), it was vital for The Bluejackets to, at the very least, look like an improved team in this game.
Momentum doesn’t carry for Bluejackets as they fall to PLAC opponent Paoli
After a four game losing streak, Mitchell High School seemed to have steered their ship in the right direction after their last game, winning in blowout fashion against North Vermillion. A win like that could potentially have set things in motion, giving them the momentum shift needed to carry that...
Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
Report: 911 call led police to charge Linton basketball coach
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the arrest of the Linton boys' basketball coach. We've told you police arrested Joey Hart in Clay County early last Saturday morning. The Linton-Stockton School Corporation put him on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Friday, we received the police...
Clements Jumps Track to Louisville
On Thursday night, January 5th, 2023, Saadiq Clements, a 4-year starter at defensive lineman for the Henderson County High School Football Colonels, officially signed with the University of Louisville Cardinals. Clements decommitted from Purdue in mid-December when the Boilermakers Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become coach at Louisville.
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice
A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
15 Free Things to Do in Bloomington, IN
The wide selection of free things to do in Bloomington makes this city in Monroe County an ideal place to visit. Thanks to its long development history, the city has developed many points of interest where visitors can spend nothing but time. Incorporated in 1827, Bloomington has emerged as the...
Scottsburg radio station owner dies at hospital after suffering stroke in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner died Sunday night after initially suffering a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice's daughter, Amy Nichols, says he passed way around 7:30 p.m. "For those of you who prayed so hard, please know your prayers were felt and answered," Nichols said...
