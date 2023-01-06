Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police searching child missing for days
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ‘at-risk’ child is missing from Oakland, police report. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes. The...
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Body of missing man found near Hwy-4, police say
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A body was found near Highway-4 on Saturday afternoon, and police believe that it is a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Day, the Concord Police Department says. On Saturday evening, CPD announced that the department believes the body found near Hwy-4 is that of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. […]
foxla.com
Man shot dead by deputies at same Santa Clara intersection of woman's stabbing death
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where a woman...
Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord
CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
KTVU FOX 2
A family searches for East Bay 19-year-old missing since New Year's Day
CONCORD, Calif. - A mother in the East Bay is asking for help in finding her missing teenage son. She said she spoke with him shortly before he vanished in Concord. Police said they've conducted an extensive search including the use of drones, ATVs and rescue dogs. Damond Lazenby's family...
Elderly woman robbed in parked car in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman that took place Friday night, according to Palo Alto police. The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive. A woman in her 70s returned to her parked car and placed her purse on the […]
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
San Francisco police seek dangerous suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Mission
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect in connection with the quadruple shooting in the city's Mission District early Friday morning that left a man dead and injured three others.According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.Video from the scene on Valencia Street between 17th and 18th showed officers looking into what appeared to be a dark...
Concord woman reported missing
Update: the woman has been located, according to a tweet by Concord police. CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Concord Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Yvonne Eidson, 81, has dementia and is considered at-risk. Eidson is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Eidson was last seen in the area of […]
thesource.com
[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff
A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
Fatal 2022 officer-involved shooting found justified
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda District Attorney’s Office determined the officer involved in a fatal shooting in February 2022 was justified, according to a report on the incident. On Feb. 17, 2022, a victim of domestic abuse, referred to as “Jane Doe” in reports, reported that her boyfriend, Cody Chavez, had come to her […]
SFist
SFPD: Woman Admitted to Killing Her Two Daughters In Hunters Point Home
More tragic details have now come out in court documents about the case against Paulesha Green-Pulliam, who pleaded not guilty last week to the double-murder of her young daughters two days before Christmas. The Chronicle obtained the new court documents that lay out the sequence of events on the morning...
Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man
VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
