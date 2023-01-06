ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police searching child missing for days

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ‘at-risk’ child is missing from Oakland, police report. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes. The...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Body of missing man found near Hwy-4, police say

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A body was found near Highway-4 on Saturday afternoon, and police believe that it is a 19-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Day, the Concord Police Department says. On Saturday evening, CPD announced that the department believes the body found near Hwy-4 is that of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Family demands answers after missing teen's body found on Highway 4 in Concord

CONCORD -- An East Bay family is seeking answers and justice after their missing son was found dead on the side of a busy Concord freeway.Family members and the Concord Police Department confirmed they found the body of 19-year-old Damond Lazenby Jr. on Saturday.The victim's family Damond Lazenby Sr. said a motorist spotted a body and called 911.The family was already in the area searching for the missing teen. They arrived at the site very quickly after the police notified them. They were able to identify the body."I walked along that freeway myself on January 1st, 2nd, and all the...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly woman robbed in parked car in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman that took place Friday night, according to Palo Alto police. The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive. A woman in her 70s returned to her parked car and placed her purse on the […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police seek dangerous suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Mission

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are searching for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect in connection with the quadruple shooting in the city's Mission District early Friday morning that left a man dead and injured three others.According to San Francisco police, officers from the Mission Station were called to the 600 block of Valencia Street on reports of a shooting just before 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.Video from the scene on Valencia Street between 17th and 18th showed officers looking into what appeared to be a dark...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Concord woman reported missing

Update: the woman has been located, according to a tweet by Concord police. CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Concord Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Yvonne Eidson, 81, has dementia and is considered at-risk. Eidson is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Eidson was last seen in the area of […]
CONCORD, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff

A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police

SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal 2022 officer-involved shooting found justified

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda District Attorney’s Office determined the officer involved in a fatal shooting in February 2022 was justified, according to a report on the incident. On Feb. 17, 2022, a victim of domestic abuse, referred to as “Jane Doe” in reports, reported that her boyfriend, Cody Chavez, had come to her […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man

VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
VALLEJO, CA

