ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
ORLANDO, FL
LSUCountry

Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination

Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Arkansas QB transfer Malik Hornsby trends to Nebraska via Crystal Ball

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby now stands as the top-rated quarterback on the market, and a frontrunner appears to have emerged. Chris Hummer placed a 247Sports Transfer Portal Crystal Ball prediction Saturday for the Huskers to land Hornsby. Hummer provided more intel for 247Sports VIP subscribers HERE on Hornsby's path to...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Alabama Receiver Christian Leary Commits to Georgia Tech

Sunday afternoon Alabama transfer receiver Christian Leary announced that he would be transferring to Georgia Tech. The 2022 season was the second at Alabama for Leary. Leary was a four-star prospect at wide receiver coming out of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He was ranked as the number 68 player in the country in the 247Sports composite and he had a .9672 rating. Leary originally signed with Alabama over Auburn and Arizona State.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Abdul Janneh Commits to Georgia Tech on Visit

Georgia Tech added their second transfer of the weekend when Duquesne wide receiver Abdul Janneh gave his commitment to the Jackets. Janneh is the sixth offensive transfer added to the roster and the eighth transfer overall. This 6-foot 3-inch Janneh was one of the highest ranked receivers in the portal...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Jaron Willis commits to South Carolina

Ole Miss linebacker Jaron Willis committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks at the end of his official visit on Sunday. Willis, who was a four-star recruit out of Lee County High School in the 2022 recruiting cycle, is the second transfer to commit to South Carolina on Sunday. Western Illinois offensive tackle Sidney Fugar was the first. Both were in town over the weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy