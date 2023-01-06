Sunday afternoon Alabama transfer receiver Christian Leary announced that he would be transferring to Georgia Tech. The 2022 season was the second at Alabama for Leary. Leary was a four-star prospect at wide receiver coming out of Edgewater High School in Orlando, Florida. He was ranked as the number 68 player in the country in the 247Sports composite and he had a .9672 rating. Leary originally signed with Alabama over Auburn and Arizona State.

