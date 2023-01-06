Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EST
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism. EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden has wrapped up a four-hour visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. The president walked a muddy stretch of the border and inspected a busy port of entry on Sunday, but he did not appear to meet with migrants during his first trip to the region as president. His visit to El Paso, Texas, came as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter saying he has failed to enforce federal law. Later Sunday, Biden arrived in Mexico City for a two-day summit of North American leaders.
Bernard Kalb, first CNN ‘Reliable Sources’ anchor, dies
Bernard Kalb, the legendary journalist best known as the founding anchor and panelist for CNN’s “Reliable Sources” program, died on Sunday at age 100, according to multiple reports. Kalb died at his home in Bethesda, Md., due to complications from a fall, his brother and fellow journalist Marvin Kalb told the Washington Post. His daughter, Claudia Kalb, told the New York Times that the fall occurred on Jan. 2. He served as the first host of CNN’s now-defunct media analysis show following its debut in 1992. He remained in the role until 2001, when he was succeeded by co-host Howard Kurtz, who...
