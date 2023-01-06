Read full article on original website
dolce
3d ago
so how can they afford lawyers? and why is all 3 names different 🤔 if that is there son!. good luck America is turning into a third world country anyway!.
‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado, Denver officials failed to notify NYC, Chicago in advance of busing immigrants
Hundreds of immigrants from the southwest border were transported out of Denver to gateway cities in urban areas that have long attracted refugees and asylum seekers before Colorado notified their officials, the Denver Gazette has learned. After first jeopardizing the city’s ability to respond, the unfolding humanitarian crisis now threatens to sour Colorado’s relationships with New York City and Chicago, whose leaders have called for the busing of immigrants from Denver to their doorsteps to end. ...
denverite.com
Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC
Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
New York, Chicago mayors demand that Polis stop sending migrants to their cities
DENVER — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are urging Colorado Governor Jared Polis to stop the practice of bussing migrants to their cities. In a letter penned to Polis Saturday, Lightfoot and Adams wrote, "We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago. Since December of 2022, Chicago and New York City have received hundreds of individuals from Colorado."
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declaration
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver likely will extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster. The council will vote on the declaration Monday.
smithmountainlake.com
Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado
DENVER (KCNC) -- A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng Zhang...
Advocate weighs in on concerning rise in domestic violence deaths in Colorado
The recent murder of an Aurora mother by her husband is one example of a disturbing trend in Colorado. A recent state-wide study found the greatest number of domestic violence deaths in 2021.
Westword
Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman Is Running for Denver Mayor
Kwame Spearman, CEO of the Tattered Cover bookstore chain, is running for mayor of Denver. "The stakes in this race could not be higher. We are emerging out of a pandemic, and we're trying to stave off a recession. To me, this is similar to 1983," says Spearman, who consistently invokes former Mayor Federico Peña's "Imagine a Great City" campaign slogan from that election year. "We’ve got to have a clear vision with policies and plans. People are just making broad statements and platitudes without actual concrete plans to solve anything. We need the political outsider."
KDVR.com
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
Two Colorado Men Arrested For Fentanyl Distribution
Two Colorado men were arrested for allegations of distribution and possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl. According to the complaints against Santos Lopez Avalos, 22, of Denver, and Jesus Enrique Astorga-Castillo, 41, of Denver, on January 4, 2023, Denver police
Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced
DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Opening Day at the National Western Stock Show
DENVER — Some people call it the best 16 days in January. The National Western Stock Show kicked off on Saturday. Organizers said around 40,000-50,000 people showed up for the first day of festivities. They're hoping to get back to pre-COVID numbers and hit more than 700,000 attendees over the next two weeks.
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
KDVR.com
Convenience store owner killed
The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. 1 killed, 1 missing in Corona Pass avalanche in Grand …. Two snowmobilers were buried in an avalanche in Corona Pass on Saturday evening, one of whom was killed as a result...
Where to watch the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza this Sunday
DENVER — Get ready for one of the biggest events at the National Western Stock Show. The Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza is back as a popular event. Like years past, the event will feature Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping, Mariachi music, side saddle riders, and Portuguese-style bullfights. Jerry...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Midweek snow on the way for the mountains and parts of the Denver metro area
Let's prepare for the week ahead in today's State of the Atmosphere by discussing the next weather maker for the state which arrives midweek to bring snow and rain to the region. We've discussed the latest surge in the Atmospheric River at length and what impact it will have on...
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
Cold case: Who shot and killed John Jacoby in 2015?
The FBI Denver field office is searching for the person or people responsible for murdering John Jacoby, 47, on May 18, 2015.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
