Kwame Spearman, CEO of the Tattered Cover bookstore chain, is running for mayor of Denver. "The stakes in this race could not be higher. We are emerging out of a pandemic, and we're trying to stave off a recession. To me, this is similar to 1983," says Spearman, who consistently invokes former Mayor Federico Peña's "Imagine a Great City" campaign slogan from that election year. "We’ve got to have a clear vision with policies and plans. People are just making broad statements and platitudes without actual concrete plans to solve anything. We need the political outsider."

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO