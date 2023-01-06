50 Cent has offered additional details about the new album he’s planning to release later this year, revealing that Dr. Dre will be contributing to the project. During a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the rapper was asked about a recent Instagram post that saw him announcing “new music, new TV” and a “new Movie.” Fif said that as soon as he shared the news with fans, his Shady/Aftermath family reached out to let him know they were ready to work.

