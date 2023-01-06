Read full article on original website
Drake Gets Roasted In New Trailer For Jonah Hill & Lauren London’s ‘You People’
Drake has made an indirect appearance in the new Netflix movie You People, starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, thanks to a line playing on his reputation. In a new trailer for the film released on Thursday (January 5), Hill and comedian Sam Jay are seen discussing Hill’s character Ezra’s love life ahead of his chance encounter with Amira, played by London.
Fredro Starr Announces He’s Retiring From Rap: ‘This The Last Year’
Fredro Star has revealed that he will be hanging up his mic and retiring from rap after this year. Appearing on an episode of The Dr. Greenthumb Show on Thursday (January 5), the Onyx co-founder commented on Westside Gunn’s retirement announcement before explaining that the time has come for him to exit the game also.
Golden Globes Second Round Of Presenters Include Jenna Ortega, Regina Hall, Henry Golding, Jennifer Coolidge, Letitia Wright & More
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced its second string of presenters for tomorrow night’s 80th Golden Globe Awards including Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Jennifer Hudson, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall and Salma Hayek Pinault. Also participating on the telecast is Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, offering a special message of peace which will be introduced by Sean Penn. Of those added as presenters, Ortega is already nominated for the evening for Wednesday in Best Actress TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Danes is up for Best Supporting TV...
50 Cent Reveals He’s Reuniting With Dr. Dre For His New Album
50 Cent has offered additional details about the new album he’s planning to release later this year, revealing that Dr. Dre will be contributing to the project. During a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the rapper was asked about a recent Instagram post that saw him announcing “new music, new TV” and a “new Movie.” Fif said that as soon as he shared the news with fans, his Shady/Aftermath family reached out to let him know they were ready to work.
Eminem Turned Down $8M Offer To Perform At World Cup 2022
Eminem has earned some big pay days in his time as a rapper, but that doesn’t mean he won’t turn opportunities down like one presented to him for last year’s World Cup. The rapper’s longtime friend and former Shady/Aftermath artist 50 Cent stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood this week to promote the second season of his hit TV show BMF.
Hit-Boy Confirms Joint Album With Musiq Soulchild
Hit-Boy is looking to extend his hot streak in 2023 by releasing a new joint album with Musiq Soulchild. The project was first announced by the R&B legend in a recent interview on comedian Bill Bellamy’s Top Billin’ podcast, where he revealed the title — Victims & Villains — and hinted at a February release.
Parents Are Clapping Back Against the Wiggles for Teasing a Collaboration With Lil Nas X
In terms of impact on the face of children's music, there really is no group bigger than The Wiggles. The group has remained a mainstay in their genre for thirty years and, in that time, have helped raise multiple generations of children with their feel-good music. Article continues below advertisement.
The Weeknd Marks ‘Dawn FM’ Anniversary With Video For ‘Is There Someone Else?’
The Weeknd has released a new horror movie-inspired music video for “Is There Someone Else?” to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his most recent album, Dawn FM. On Saturday (January 7), the XO vocalist unleashed the cinematic visual, which appears to rework the sinister plot of the 2000 film American Psycho starring Christian Bale into a stylish and promiscuous tale of love and suspense.
Young Thug: Judge Reads Out Rapper’s Explicit Anti-Police Lyrics In Court
Young Thug‘s music has been called into play as jury selection for his trail began this week with the judge reciting some of his lyrics in court. According to 11Alive, on Wednesday (January 4), potential jurors watched a three-hour video of Judge Ural Glanville reading the sweeping indictment that saw 28 Young Stoner Life (YSL) affiliates arrested under Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges.
Steven Spielberg Gushes Over His Working Relationship with Michelle Williams (Exclusive)
A match made in movie heaven! Steven Spielberg has nothing but love and praise for getting to work with Michelle Williams in his latest acclaimed project, The Fabelmans. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the filmmaker and the acclaimed actress on the red carpet at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday, and they reflected on their working relationship while creating the very personal project.
