Investigators ask for public’s help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Investigators in Georgia are yet to identify the body of a woman found dismembered in a wooded area more than a month ago.

Investigators in Georgia are yet to identify the body of a woman found dismembered in a wooded area more than a month ago. Image courtesy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public's help identifying the woman, described as a White woman with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing between 185 and 200 pounds. Her age range is anywhere between 20 and 50 years old.

The body was found in the woods near the Portal Hunting Club near Jones Rd., in Townsend, Ga., on Dec. 2. Hunters discovered the remains, which were believed to have been placed there on or about Nov. 27.

Townsend is in Liberty County in southeast Georgia.

The woman had a single dental implant in her upper-right jaw. There was clothing nearby, a dark blue long-sleeve shirt, a medium "Merona" shirt and light gray striped shorts.

Additional remains belonging to the woman were found in a separate location near the hunting club. Investigators believe the woman died about two weeks before her body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 912-876-4555.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), on the GBI website , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com