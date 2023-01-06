ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, GA

Investigators ask for public’s help identifying dismembered woman in Georgia

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Investigators in Georgia are yet to identify the body of a woman found dismembered in a wooded area more than a month ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sv5Il_0k57YgZf00
Investigators in Georgia are yet to identify the body of a woman found dismembered in a wooded area more than a month ago. Image courtesy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public's help identifying the woman, described as a White woman with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She is about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing between 185 and 200 pounds. Her age range is anywhere between 20 and 50 years old.

The body was found in the woods near the Portal Hunting Club near Jones Rd., in Townsend, Ga., on Dec. 2. Hunters discovered the remains, which were believed to have been placed there on or about Nov. 27.

Townsend is in Liberty County in southeast Georgia.

The woman had a single dental implant in her upper-right jaw. There was clothing nearby, a dark blue long-sleeve shirt, a medium "Merona" shirt and light gray striped shorts.

Additional remains belonging to the woman were found in a separate location near the hunting club. Investigators believe the woman died about two weeks before her body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 912-876-4555.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), on the GBI website , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allongeorgia.com

Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
STATESBORO, GA
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found, returned home

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A missing 13-year-old girl has been found and returned home, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Walthourville Police Department said that 13-year-old Janiyah Greene had been located and returned home safely to her family,. Officials thanked the public...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness list for murder trial

Smith alleged helped Murdaugh steal millions in settlements from his clients. Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness …. Smith alleged helped Murdaugh steal millions in settlements from his clients. Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

2 dead in McIntosh Co. house fire

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the […]
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Final defendant sentenced in 35-person local meth trafficking operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sentencing in Operation Stranded Bandit, a major methamphetamine trafficking operation, has come to a close. Nearly three dozen defendants were sent to prison after pleading guilty. The last person to be sentenced was 32-year-old Kristin Sheppard, of Savannah, who was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Car crashes into house on E 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house at E. 37th and Drayton streets Thursday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the car jumped the curb and struck the home, causing what appeared to be structural damage to a column supporting a balcony. To safely remove the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
516K+
Followers
71K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy