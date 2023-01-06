ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

No. 1 Gamecocks drop hammer on Auburn to improve to 15-0. Here’s what we learned

By Jeremiah Holloway
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KutQA_0k57Y1fF00

No. 1 South Carolina maintained its perfect record this season in a big way Thursday.

The Gamecocks secured a convincing victory against Auburn at Colonial Life Arena, beating the Tigers 94-42.

South Carolina (15-0, 3-0 SEC) scored less than five seconds into the game, as Aliyah Boston passed it to Zia Cooke for the driving layup after the opening tip.

The team got out to a 14-4 start by the first media timeout and didn’t let up after that. USC led 52-20 at the half, the third time it scored 50 or more points in the first half.

The team managed to get out in transition throughout the game and convert on layup attempts. In the halfcourt offense, Auburn (10-5, 0-3 SEC) had no answers for the Gamecocks’ ability to get inside. South Carolina got easy looks in the paint, scoring 50 points from there on Thursday.

Four players scored in double figures for USC.

Dawn Staley’s crew will travel for the first of a two-game road trip, facing Mississippi State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

BOSTON BACK ON TRACK

After a quiet start to SEC play, the reigning National Player of the Year and Final Four Most Outstanding Player left her mark on Thursday’s game.

Boston finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists. She even made her first 3-pointer of the season in the first quarter from the top of the key.

She faced a lot of defensive pressure Monday against Georgia, even drawing quadruple-teams at times. The Tigers weren’t able to contain her like the Bulldogs did, and she found ways to get her usual looks inside.

“I thought we made a concerted effort to get her the ball, to get all of our post players the ball,” Staley said. “It worked tonight, they didn’t triple- and double-team us at times.”

Boston has also blocked seven shots in conference play so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qw5zj_0k57Y1fF00
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (4) looks to pass as Auburn’s Kharsyssa Richardson (33) and Romi Levy (11) pressure during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2023. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

POST PRESENCE

Along with Boston’s production, Victaria Saxton and Kamilla Cardoso also produced strong games from the post spots.

Cardoso scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in 15 minutes. She’s been a focal point for the team’s game plan for most of this season, as she’s second in rebounds and third in points for USC.

Saxton added a season-high 12 points and five rebounds. She was aggressive with her shot to open the game and helped the Gamecocks secure the early lead. Saxton left the game in the second half after getting a cut on her nose, and she remained on the sideline with the big lead.

Staley said Saxton is finding a rhythm now, and noted that she had a slow start to last season. Saxton is in her fifth year with the team and has now started in 83 games.

“I think she’s coming up to form,” Staley said. “The Victaria that we’re used to seeing is able to just make some layups. She’s really an efficient player for us. We gave her a lot more opportunities to score as well. So hopefully it boosts her confidence.”

The trio of Boston, Saxton and Cardoso combined for 16-of-21 shooting from the field.

“I thought our guards did a great job of getting them the ball where there wasn’t a crowd in there, where they could just maneuver against one person quickly,” Staley said.

BALL MOVEMENT

South Carolina finished with a season-high 25 assists on its 36 made field goals against Auburn.

Raven Johnson led the team with seven assists, and Kierra Fletcher added a season-high five dimes. Both players have alternated minutes at the point guard spot, with Fletcher starting in 13 of USC’s 15 games.

The five assists were the most for Fletcher since March 2021.

“I think everyone got a piece of it,” Fletcher said about the ball movement. “Looking into the paint when there was one-on-ones in the post, just moving the ball, extra passes, ‘one mores’ to get great shots. I think a lot of us passed up good shots for better shots. And that was the key for us today.”

Fletcher said she marvels at Johnson’s passing ability when watching in practice. She also said the guards manage to make each other better, as Fletcher is able to learn from the redshirt freshman.

“I’m honestly always looking at the way that she’s playing sometimes as well as she does with me,” Fletcher said. “I think that both of us bring different dynamics to this team and it just gels really well.”

NEXT FOUR SOUTH CAROLINA WBB GAMES

  • Sunday: at Mississippi State, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • Thursday: at Kentucky, 7 p.m. (SEC Network Plus)

  • Jan. 15: home vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

  • Jan. 19: at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JePI_0k57Y1fF00
South Carolina’s Zia Cooke (1) shoots as Auburn’s Santa Wells (2) pressures during the first half of action in the Colonial Life Arena on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2023. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Doubles Up South Carolina In Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zakai Zeigler sighed and shrugged his shoulders as Tennessee assistant coaches told him not to pick up full court against South Carolina guards. The Vols were on the court with 10:33 to play in the second half, waiting for South Carolina to join them after the media timeout and the assistant coaches instructions were the most adversity he faced all afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment

One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
TAMPA, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
COLUMBIA, SC
Mint Message

An Introduction and Brief History of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina

There is a good community college in the state of South Carolina that is known as Demark Technical College. Despite the name, this particular college is not named after the European nation and has pretty much no relation to it. It is, instead, named after Denmark city - a town with a population of three thousand, one hundred eighty-six people living in it as of the year twenty-twenty. The main website of the college is http://www.denmarktech.edu/ and the main location for the community college is, well, Denmark, SC.
DENMARK, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
15K+
Followers
388
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy