FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Julia Fox doesn't think Kanye West knows her full name

Julia Fox says she and Kanye West only dated for a month, and it doesn't sound like they got to know each other that well. During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the actress talked about her brief relationship with the artist who now goes by Ye.
James Cameron revisits the moment he calls 'cringeworthy' in his 1998 Oscars speech

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is setting box office records and generating Oscar buzz, which recently got director James Cameron reflecting on a moment he had celebrating one of his other big films. Cameron revealed in a conversation with CNN's Chris Wallace for a new episode of "Who's Talking to...
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report...
LOS ANGELES, CA
'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' adds a 'Blacklist'-style mystery to its cop-show formula

The broadcast networks continue to keep the lights on with crime procedurals (thank you, "Law & Order" and "FBI"), so it's no surprise they want to refill those baskets. Give "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" some credit for slightly bending the mold, adding an overarching mystery and family drama to its missing-person-of-the-week format.

