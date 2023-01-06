Read full article on original website
Related
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Julia Fox doesn't think Kanye West knows her full name
Julia Fox says she and Kanye West only dated for a month, and it doesn't sound like they got to know each other that well. During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the actress talked about her brief relationship with the artist who now goes by Ye.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
James Cameron revisits the moment he calls 'cringeworthy' in his 1998 Oscars speech
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is setting box office records and generating Oscar buzz, which recently got director James Cameron reflecting on a moment he had celebrating one of his other big films. Cameron revealed in a conversation with CNN's Chris Wallace for a new episode of "Who's Talking to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama "Eight Is Enough," has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," Renner wrote on an image shared to his Instagram story....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' adds a 'Blacklist'-style mystery to its cop-show formula
The broadcast networks continue to keep the lights on with crime procedurals (thank you, "Law & Order" and "FBI"), so it's no surprise they want to refill those baskets. Give "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" some credit for slightly bending the mold, adding an overarching mystery and family drama to its missing-person-of-the-week format.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Foodies left 'devastated' that Ronzoni will discontinue its beloved star-shaped pastina
Stock up on your starry pasta while you can. Pasta brand Ronzoni has announced that the company is discontinuing its pastina product, a tiny star-shaped pasta. Ronzoni, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, made what some see as a tragic announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "We hear you and...
Comments / 0