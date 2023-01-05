ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Seahawks’ miraculous overtime victory

The Seattle Seahawks had quite a bit on the line on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, trying to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. It wasn’t a pretty performance, but Seattle was able to make some big plays when it mattered most to come away with a much-needed victory.
SEATTLE, WA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks Live on 01/08

On Sunday, January 8 at 4:25 PM EST, the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) will play the Seattle Seahawks (8-8). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Rams vs. Seahawks. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, January...
SEATTLE, WA

