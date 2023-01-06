Read full article on original website
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
darientimes.com
UConn commit Youssouf Singare is a center from Mali with great work ethic. Sound familiar?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan. One from Bamako, Mali, some 4,500 miles from Storrs. The other from Bristol, some 45 miles from campus. If the Bamako-Bristol combo is unique, UConn fans should get used to it. There may be...
247Sports
Providence lands top-100 Mulready in 2024
Kayvaun Mulready, No. 76 in the Top247 in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to Providence on Sunday. He was also considering Maryland, Marquette, and Connecticut among his final four schools, but had previously picked up early offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Penn State, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Washington, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Boston College among others.
theuconnblog.com
UConn men’s hockey falls to Northeastern at Frozen Fenway, 4-1
UConn men’s hockey’s second trip to Fenway Park didn’t go much better than the first as it fell to the Northeastern Huskies, 4-1. Despite a good overall performance, UConn just couldn’t break through on Northeastern goalie Devon Levi. The net-minder stopped 29 of 30 shots but also denied UConn on more than a few grade-A opportunities. It also didn’t help that the Huskies put just 15 shots on goal over the final two periods after putting that same total on in the first period.
NEWS10 ABC
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players
STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
Providence edges St. John’s to remain unbeaten in Big East
Noah Locke scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures Saturday afternoon for Providence, which remained unbeaten in
theuconnblog.com
UConn women’s basketball game against DePaul postponed due to injuries
UConn women’s basketball’s game against DePaul, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed. The Huskies are under the conference minimum with six available scholarship student-athletes. Entering Thursday night’s game at Xavier, UConn had eight players available. Aaliyah Edwards sustained an injury to her right foot in the...
theuconnblog.com
Photo gallery: Northeastern Huskies vs UConn Huskies men’s hockey - Frozen Fenway 2023
Matthew Wood had the only goal for the UConn Huskies men’s hockey team as they fell to the Northeastern Huskies, 4-1, at Frozen Fenway 2023 on Saturday afternoon.
Undefeated “Boo Boo” Andrade to return in 168-pound division
(WPRI) – Providence’s own Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade is making his debut at 168 pounds Saturday night in Washington D.C against Demond Nicholson. The fight is on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia lightweight world championship. Andrade is undefeated at 31-0 with 19 knockouts.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Rhode Island!
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island sees high rate of COVID-19 transmission
COVID-19 is on the rise across Southern New England. According to the latest CDC data, in Rhode Island, Providence, Kent & Newport Counties are now seeing a high rate of COVID transmission. Washington and Bristol Counties remain at a medium rate of transmission. Neighboring Bristol County, Massachusetts is also considered...
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
GoLocalProv
7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks
It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
DEM restocking 10 RI ponds for winter fishing
The DEM said in addition to stocking ponds with rainbow trout and sebago Atlantic salmon, they're also adding lake trout for the first time in three of the ponds.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
whatsupnewp.com
Brewery of the Month: Winter brews at Narragansett
With winter settling back in, and many long nights still to come, it’s time to dig into some winter-ready beers around the region. A good place to start is at the state’s leading brewery, Narragansett, where my party and I enjoyed several selections on a recent evening. The...
ABC6.com
R.I. ranked 3 on list of ‘top moving destinations’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Ocean State has been ranked number three on the list of top 10 moving destinations in the U.S. by United Van Lines. The nation’s largest household moving service announced the ranking is a seven-spot increase from 2021. Data from 2022 shows 66 percent...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
