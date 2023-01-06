UConn men’s hockey’s second trip to Fenway Park didn’t go much better than the first as it fell to the Northeastern Huskies, 4-1. Despite a good overall performance, UConn just couldn’t break through on Northeastern goalie Devon Levi. The net-minder stopped 29 of 30 shots but also denied UConn on more than a few grade-A opportunities. It also didn’t help that the Huskies put just 15 shots on goal over the final two periods after putting that same total on in the first period.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO