247Sports

Providence lands top-100 Mulready in 2024

Kayvaun Mulready, No. 76 in the Top247 in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to Providence on Sunday. He was also considering Maryland, Marquette, and Connecticut among his final four schools, but had previously picked up early offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Penn State, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Washington, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Boston College among others.
PROVIDENCE, RI
theuconnblog.com

UConn men’s hockey falls to Northeastern at Frozen Fenway, 4-1

UConn men’s hockey’s second trip to Fenway Park didn’t go much better than the first as it fell to the Northeastern Huskies, 4-1. Despite a good overall performance, UConn just couldn’t break through on Northeastern goalie Devon Levi. The net-minder stopped 29 of 30 shots but also denied UConn on more than a few grade-A opportunities. It also didn’t help that the Huskies put just 15 shots on goal over the final two periods after putting that same total on in the first period.
BOSTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
STORRS, CT
theuconnblog.com

UConn women’s basketball game against DePaul postponed due to injuries

UConn women’s basketball’s game against DePaul, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed. The Huskies are under the conference minimum with six available scholarship student-athletes. Entering Thursday night’s game at Xavier, UConn had eight players available. Aaliyah Edwards sustained an injury to her right foot in the...
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Rhode Island

Rhode Island is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Rhode Island!
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island sees high rate of COVID-19 transmission

COVID-19 is on the rise across Southern New England. According to the latest CDC data, in Rhode Island, Providence, Kent & Newport Counties are now seeing a high rate of COVID transmission. Washington and Bristol Counties remain at a medium rate of transmission. Neighboring Bristol County, Massachusetts is also considered...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
GoLocalProv

7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks

It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Brewery of the Month: Winter brews at Narragansett

With winter settling back in, and many long nights still to come, it’s time to dig into some winter-ready beers around the region. A good place to start is at the state’s leading brewery, Narragansett, where my party and I enjoyed several selections on a recent evening. The...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

R.I. ranked 3 on list of ‘top moving destinations’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Ocean State has been ranked number three on the list of top 10 moving destinations in the U.S. by United Van Lines. The nation’s largest household moving service announced the ranking is a seven-spot increase from 2021. Data from 2022 shows 66 percent...
FOX 61

1 dead in Westbrook crash on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A Rhode Island man has died after his car went airborne off Interstate 95 and landed on the off-ramp. State police responded to the one-car crash in Westbrook at 4:09 a.m. Saturday. A Ford Taurus was traveling North on I-95 near Exit 65 when it went...
WESTBROOK, CT

