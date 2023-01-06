‘They did a fantastic job;’ UC doctors praise medical response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI — Doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical Center praised the medical response following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Monday night.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright reports had Hamlin’s care been delayed by minutes or even seconds, we could be telling a very different story.

Doctors credited the Buffalo Bills training and medical team for recognizing that Hamlin was in cardiac arrest during a news conference Thursday.

In less than one minute, Hamlin was the getting care on the field that saved his life.

“I don’t think we can emphasize this enough,” said Doctor William Knight. “The immediate medical response, the fact he had highly trained professionals from the Buffalo Bills in addition to the paramedics and emergency physicians, respiratory therapist, all at his bedside in less than a minute from collapse, that’s what demonstrates that he had good profusion to his brain that led to no neurological deficit.”

Doctors said when the Bills training and medical staff realized Hamlin was in cardiac arrest, they began CPR. A defibrillator was then used on him to restart his heart and he was rushed to the hospital where care was continued.

“Was there one thing or is here one thing that if absent that would have led to poor outcome? I can’t say that there was any one thing,” Knight said. “Because it was really the entire global spectrum of care from the minute he collapsed until the ongoing care that he’s receiving right now in the ICU.”

Enright said this situation has a lot of people asking themselves, “If something like this happened, would I be able to help?

Doctors saying knowing CPR and starting it quickly is key and having a defibrillator is important as well.

Bottom line, getting involved and doing it quickly, can save a life.

Doctors called Hamlin’s recovery remarkable and a lot of others say it’s a miracle.

