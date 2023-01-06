Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
Cuddle Cot donated to Gulfport Singing River Hospital
Gulfport Singing River Hospital was gifted their first Cuddle Cot. The Naff family lost their son John Ellis 35 weeks into the pregnancy. Elisabeth Naff suffered from a liver disorder that only appears during pregnancy. It was not caught in time to save her son. Her experience is why she...
wxxv25.com
Enrollment open for ‘Program Believe’ adult literacy classes
Program Believe is a nonprofit that serves vulnerable, low income, and immigrant communities along the Gulf Coast. The program is currently enrolling for its adult literacy classes in computer, ELL, GED, and citizenship. Program Believe will be enrolling individuals who qualify now until January 13th. Classes start on January 16th.
wxxv25.com
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church holding fundraiser in honor of fallen Bay St. Louis officers
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church is hosting a fish fry fundraiser next week to help the families of Bay St. Louis fallen officers Sgt. Steve Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. All the funds and proceeds will go to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District Fallen Officer Fund in...
wxxv25.com
High School Girls Soccer: Ocean Springs vs. D’Iberville
On the pitch, Ocean Springs girls soccer hosting D’Iberville on senior night. Ocean Springs pitching the shutout 3-0.
wxxv25.com
High School Boys Basketball: Ocean Springs vs. St. Martin
As the calendar flips over to 2023, district play is underway across the state of Mississippi when it comes to high school basketball and soccer. Ocean Springs boys basketball hosting St. Martin in a Region 7 Class 6A rivalry game. Ocean Springs wins a thriller 56-51 in overtime.
Comments / 0