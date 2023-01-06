ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Cuddle Cot donated to Gulfport Singing River Hospital

Gulfport Singing River Hospital was gifted their first Cuddle Cot. The Naff family lost their son John Ellis 35 weeks into the pregnancy. Elisabeth Naff suffered from a liver disorder that only appears during pregnancy. It was not caught in time to save her son. Her experience is why she...
GULFPORT, MS
Enrollment open for ‘Program Believe’ adult literacy classes

Program Believe is a nonprofit that serves vulnerable, low income, and immigrant communities along the Gulf Coast. The program is currently enrolling for its adult literacy classes in computer, ELL, GED, and citizenship. Program Believe will be enrolling individuals who qualify now until January 13th. Classes start on January 16th.
BILOXI, MS
High School Boys Basketball: Ocean Springs vs. St. Martin

As the calendar flips over to 2023, district play is underway across the state of Mississippi when it comes to high school basketball and soccer. Ocean Springs boys basketball hosting St. Martin in a Region 7 Class 6A rivalry game. Ocean Springs wins a thriller 56-51 in overtime.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

