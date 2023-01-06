LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first part of the 2023 legislative session on Friday. In odd-numbered years, legislative sessions are known as short sessions, lasting 30 days rather than the 60-day sessions seen in even-numbered years. The session started Tuesday, adjourned Friday, and will reconvene in early February. We’re taking a closer look at several of the issues that will be back on the table when lawmakers return in February.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO