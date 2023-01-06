Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
First part of Kentucky legislative session adjourns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first part of the 2023 legislative session on Friday. In odd-numbered years, legislative sessions are known as short sessions, lasting 30 days rather than the 60-day sessions seen in even-numbered years. The session started Tuesday, adjourned Friday, and will reconvene in early February. We’re taking a closer look at several of the issues that will be back on the table when lawmakers return in February.
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
whopam.com
Local legislators discuss bill to reduce income tax
The Kentucky House approved legislation during the first week of the General Assembly session to reduce the state income tax by a half-point in January of next year to an even 4 percent and local lawmakers are on-board with eventually getting the state to zero income tax. Representative Myron Dossett...
Wave 3
New Kentucky income tax expected to impact dozens of industries
Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed. Updated: 3 hours ago. On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties...
Republican, Democratic candidates for Kentucky attorney general race set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for Kentucky's attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. "As the next Attorney General, I will stand up for law enforcement and keep...
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Bevin leaves media hanging without so much as a ‘pardon me’
FRANKFORT — Matt Bevin returned to the Kentucky Capitol, spoke for about 30 minutes and then promptly drove away from the building Friday. The former Kentucky Republican governor, who narrowly lost to Democrat Andy Beshear in 2019, tweeted hints at a possible 2023 gubernatorial run though he would not answer if he was running for […] The post Bevin leaves media hanging without so much as a ‘pardon me’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/6
Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including photography, personal trainers and cosmetics. New West End restaurant hopes to honor Ekoe Alexanda’s legacy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The owner said the two grew up about a mile away from the new...
rmef.org
Changes Coming to Kentucky’s 2023 Elk Hunt
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments related to fishing and hunting elk, deer and waterfowl. Those regulations are now in effect after receiving final legislative approval. This administrative regulation codifies the requirements for the elk permit drawing and...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WTVQ
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
14news.com
‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Updated: 1 hour ago. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years. Dolly Parton-themed Airbnb open in Owensboro.
WBKO
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Calls On Lawmakers To Pass Medical Marijuana Legalization ‘This Session’ In Annual Speech
The governor of Kentucky used his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday to call on the legislature to legalize medical marijuana “this session,” saying that it’s an essential reform for the state to make sure it is “treating people right.”. “Far too many Kentuckians are...
Wave 3
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
spectrumnews1.com
Bus driver shortage affecting districts across the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants to make sure Kentucky children are provided safe transportation to and from school daily. Kentucky, like many states and school districts nationwide, is navigating a bus driver shortage and wants to put passionate drivers on the road. “School districts...
Comments / 0