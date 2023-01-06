SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are now in custody, both charged in connection to a body that was found on the side of the road in Atascosa County on Tuesday. Sheriff David Soward is announcing the arrest of 25-year-old David Castleberry and 21-year-old Clarissa Guillen, both residents of San Antonio. They have both been charged with murder in the death of Lucio Carmona, also of San Antonio. Carmona’s body was identified after it was found on a road just north of Pleasanton with assistance from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

