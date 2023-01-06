Read full article on original website
Sandra Mireles
3d ago
hopefully the law will be done right by this child. watch him get a low bond and get probation. the law really needs to get it's crap together and start getting tough on these perpetrators!!
FrAcKeR CrAcKeR
3d ago
Gym teacher said he overheard him talking on the phone about kidnapping the child? He is garbage like his parents that brought him in this world.
Letty
3d ago
Rhodes Middle School on the west side…. I thought he was good w students cuz he is strict but I see he must took things separate w a student SMH . Shame list.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Ln. It’s unclear what led to the shooting but...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Two arrested after firing shots, evading arrest on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man and another person were arrested Friday night after firing shots and evading arrest on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to shots fired at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Evers Road and Callaghan. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested after sending explicit online messages to underage girl
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sending explicit messages online to a 15-year-old girl and trying to meet with her in person is now in custody, according to San Antonio police. Jonathan Corona, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor. Police said Corona was messaging the...
foxsanantonio.com
Person shot in Walmart parking lot, police think 'isolated incident'
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, on the 4331 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. According to the police, one person was shot and is currently in critical condition. Police say the...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left two people dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
KSAT 12
Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen
Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
KSAT 12
Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KSAT 12
VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen
SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
Pleasanton Express
ACSO solves murder in 48 hours; two arrested
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward held a press conference today regarding the arrest of David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, for the murder of Lucio Carmona, 25, of San Antonio. The two were arrested by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) within 48 hours of the murder and are currently in the Atascosa County Jail held on an $800,000 bond.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
KTSA
Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.
KSAT 12
Woman, 4-month-old baby hospitalized after crash on far South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver attempting not to hit a dog on the road jerked the wheel and crashed on the city’s South Side, leaving a woman and 4-month-old passenger hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of Somerset...
KSAT 12
Man who lived in funeral home limo downtown attacked with knife, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after being attacked with a knife outside a downtown funeral home early Friday morning. San Antonio police say the 32-year-old told them he was homeless and had been living in a limousine parked outside M. E. Rodriguez funeral home. He says another...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Details on the incident are limited,...
KTSA
Two suspects from San Antonio under arrest after body found in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are now in custody, both charged in connection to a body that was found on the side of the road in Atascosa County on Tuesday. Sheriff David Soward is announcing the arrest of 25-year-old David Castleberry and 21-year-old Clarissa Guillen, both residents of San Antonio. They have both been charged with murder in the death of Lucio Carmona, also of San Antonio. Carmona’s body was identified after it was found on a road just north of Pleasanton with assistance from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
KTSA
Shooting at San Antonio basketball court sends one to the hospital
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for a man who shot a 19 year old at a North side basketball court Thursday night. Reports from the scene are that a group of people were playing basketball in the 2300 block of Copper Hill Drive at around 10 P.M.
KSAT 12
Man dies after being stabbed on East Side, suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man is dead after being stabbed once in the chest during an argument, and San Antonio police are working to track down the suspect responsible. The stabbing happened at 8:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Pine Street, said SAPD. Two men were...
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
