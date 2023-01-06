Read full article on original website
Can CSPs Speed Up 5G Monetization With a Low-Code-Based Application Platform Approach? Featured
It is said that 5G is 100 times faster than 4G. An astronomical increase, indeed. Yet, for enterprises, ‘speed’ is not the most significant paradigm shift that accompanies 5G. The most significant shifts are the ancillary capabilities enabled by the high speed that 5G provides—edge computing, ultra-low latency,...
CSI Partners with Microsoft to Rebuild its Solutions in Public Cloud on Microsoft Azure
Computer Services (CSI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced it is working with Microsoft to rebuild its solutions in the public cloud on Microsoft Azure. Working with Azure allows CSI to seamlessly integrate and execute its long-term strategic vision for cloud solutions that provide financial institutions...
Building a More Reliable Road to the Metaverse Featured
There is no denying that connectivity has become an essential part of our daily lives - at home, at work and everywhere in between. And as we continue to immerse ourselves in the internet, the lines between the physical and virtual worlds are ever more blurry. Welcome to the metaverse... But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Amino Partners with Xperi to Support its Operator Customers on TiVo Managed IPTV Service
Amino, the global media and entertainment technologysolutions provider, announced a long-term partnership with Xperi to support its operator customers on the TiVo Managed IPTV Service (formerly MobiTV). Amino has integrated itscertified Android TV operator tier set-top box with the TiVo service to offer a managed devicealternative and world-class support for...
Airspan Plans to Expand its 5G Innovation Lab Initiative in Tokyo
Airspan Networks Holdings, a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, announced plans to expand its 5G Innovation Lab initiative in Tokyo to accommodate accelerating network adoption and scaling in the Asia-Pacific region. Airspan Japan’s Tokyo office will spearhead...
Cox Launches Cox Mobile in Markets Nationwide
Cox Communications announced the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company's new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in Cox markets nationwide. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data plans designed with their needs and budget...
Metaverse – Generating Real Value from Virtual World Featured
Metaverse is one of the most exciting emerging trends that promises to change the way real world interacts with virtual world. However, despite all the excitement, and the fact that the term “Metaverse” has been around for some time now, it still lacks any authoritative definition to describe it. The metaverse seems to be whatever people’s imagination dream it to be, though simply put it is essentially a seamless convergence of our real and virtual lives. It can be imagined as next iteration of internet where we are immersed in rather than just viewing it. Metaverse does not represent any single technology but combines several technologies like AR/VR, Web 3.0, IOT, 5G, Artificial intelligence and spatial computing. Early adaptors are joining the bandwagon to learn how to operate in the emerging virtual world and some of them are beginning to reap real life benefits.
Keysight, Qualcomm to Establish E2E 5G Non-Terrestrial Network Communication
Keysight Technologies announced it has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to establish an end-to-end 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) connection. Based on this successful demonstration of call signaling and data transfer using orbit trajectory emulation, Keysight and Qualcomm Technologies aim to accelerate 5G NTN technology to provide affordable broadband connectivity in remote areas.
Semtech, Sierra Wireless Announce Termination of the Applicable Waiting Period Under the HSR Act
Semtech and Sierra Wireless announced the termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”). As previously disclosed on October 18, 2022, Semtech and Sierra each received a request for additional information and documentary material (the “Second Request”)...
