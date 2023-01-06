Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
Bryan Kohberger arrest: Flight records show Pennsylvania police plane circled home for hours after capture
A playback of air traffic data shows a Pennsylvania police plane circling the home of alleged killer Bryan Kohberger's parents from 4:02 a.m. to 6:22 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts
Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
WFMZ-TV Online
Monroe DA seeks contractor accused of defrauding customers
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is looking for a man who allegedly defrauded customers by taking money for services he never performed. Officials say 37-year-old Anthony Valera is wanted for contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses. Valera had been taking money from customers for...
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County resident and attorney launches bid for county judge
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lifelong Northampton County resident, Nancy Aaroe, launches bid for Judge of the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas. Nancy Aaroe, an attorney from Aaroe Law Offices, PC, gained notoriety for her nearly three decades of legal experience. During this time she has served as an Assistant Public...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
Pittston streetscaping projects to begin in spring 2023
PITTSTON – The unusual warm temperatures this past week has city Mayor Michael Lombardo eager to get spring projects underway, especiall
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman, shaken by her disappearance, hold vigil
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - In Montgomery County, officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing mother. Jennifer Brown, age 43, was last seen this past Tuesday. It seems she may have disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Neighbors say they're shaken by the news. "Law enforcement is very concerned...
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
New Jersey Wolf Pack Receives Gift from Milford Teen
A family holiday tradition turned into a heartfelt donation for some wolves living just outside the Hudson Valley. On December 29, 2022, the Lakota Wolf Preserve shared through its social media that it had been the recipient of a donation that was an annual event between a boy named Nathan and his Aunt.
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
