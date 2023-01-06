ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
LehighValleyLive.com

Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County

Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts

Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WNYT

Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident

A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
ALBANY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car

Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
MUNCY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Monroe DA seeks contractor accused of defrauding customers

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is looking for a man who allegedly defrauded customers by taking money for services he never performed. Officials say 37-year-old Anthony Valera is wanted for contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses. Valera had been taking money from customers for...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Hudson Valley Post

New Jersey Wolf Pack Receives Gift from Milford Teen

A family holiday tradition turned into a heartfelt donation for some wolves living just outside the Hudson Valley. On December 29, 2022, the Lakota Wolf Preserve shared through its social media that it had been the recipient of a donation that was an annual event between a boy named Nathan and his Aunt.
MILFORD, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy