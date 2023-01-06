Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Accident In Wayne County
MONTICELLO, Ky. (January 08, 2023) – On Saturday, January 07th, 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County. This accident resulted in one Fatality. The initial investigation indicates that a 2012...
wymt.com
Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
An indictment warrant was issued by a Pulaski Grand Jury following a criminal investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
wymt.com
Two people killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
wnky.com
Incarcerated person at Barren County Detention Center treated for possible overdose
GLASGOW, Ky. – An investigation is ongoing after officials say an incarcerated individual in Barren County experienced a possible overdose. Barren County jailer Aaron Shirley says the possible overdose took place on Dec. 31. The individual was immediately taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, according to Shirley. Shirley says...
Pulaski County deputies searching for missing girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
wymt.com
Pulaski Co. woman in recovery gives back to community through hot dog stand
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County woman addicted to drugs and alcohol says she hit rock bottom when she was sentenced to jail. She is now out, has her own business, and is serving some of the same people who locked her up. Stephanie Kennedy’s dark past goes...
WBKO
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
WKYT 27
Two dead after fatal accident in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, officers from the Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal vehicle collision on Monticello St. on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Somerset. Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 10:30 PM to find a head-on collision between a pickup truck and...
z93country.com
Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking following Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on numerous felony charges including drug trafficking. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:06 pm Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck making a traffic violation while turning from Kentucky Highway 3106 onto No-Knox Drive. When Deputy Dennis turned around to conduct a traffic stop the pickup had entered the parking lot of the Trade Way Shopping Center. When Deputy Dennis activated his emergency equipment to make a traffic stop the driver failed to stop and pulled out in front of several vehicles on Main Street from the shopping center. The vehicle then turned onto Harper Drive where Deputy Dennis was able to block the pickup causing it to stop. While placing the driver under arrest a glass smoking pipe with residue commonly used with illegal narcotics was located on that person. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the pickup truck. Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted the driver’s door area. A search of the pickup resulted in a black box being found under the driver’s seat which contained a bag of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 22.5 grams, several new plastic baggies commonly used with illegal drug sales, a set of digital scales with drug residue and 2 metal spoons. The bag of suspected methamphetamine tested positive to be methamphetamine once tested on the Sheriff’s Office Tru-Narc identifying equipment.
935wain.com
Adair County Genealogy And History Research Center Had A Good 2022
From Mike Watson, Adair County Genealogy and History Research Center: We at the Research Center strive to assist those who have an interest in local history and genealogy. We opened our doors on 23 April 2021 and celebrated with an official ribbon cutting event exactly one year later, in 2022.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky woman charged after police find drugs in her home
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County woman is facing charges after police discovered she was selling drugs out of her home. On Tuesday night around 7:30, deputies served a search warrant at a home on Farmer Road. During the search, they found meth, digital scales and baggies. Police...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
harrodsburgherald.com
Break-In At Lee’s Linked To Stanford Burglaries
The Harrodsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the burglars who broke into Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Two men pried open the drive-thru window around 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, according to HPD Patrolman Joshua Butcher, the investigating officer. Surveillance footage shows the men, who were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, pried open the cash registers and cabinets looking for money. Instead they found the keys to the catering van. Butcher said one man drove the van off the parking lot, followed by a white car that had been parked on Chiles Street.
wcluradio.com
Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident
GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
