Columbia, KY

935wain.com

Adair County Genealogy And History Research Center Had A Good 2022

From Mike Watson, Adair County Genealogy and History Research Center: We at the Research Center strive to assist those who have an interest in local history and genealogy. We opened our doors on 23 April 2021 and celebrated with an official ribbon cutting event exactly one year later, in 2022.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Accident In Wayne County

MONTICELLO, Ky. (January 08, 2023) – On Saturday, January 07th, 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County. This accident resulted in one Fatality. The initial investigation indicates that a 2012...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Royse puts forth slew of appointments to city positions

GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council is expected to vote soon on several appointments to local boards, commissions and city government jobs put forth by Mayor Henry Royse. The meeting, slated for Jan. 9, will be the first of the year for the new mayor and the nine councilmembers. Max Marion is the lone newcomer to the group of city legislators. The other eight served last term, too. Those members include Joe Trigg, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, James “Happy” Neal, Marna Kirkpatrick, Patrick Gaunce, and Chasity Lowery.
GLASGOW, KY
wymt.com

Two people killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Somerset. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials said a 2021 blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2012 grey Toyota van...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Economic development authority sells land to build affordable homes near industrial park

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky economic development authority is fulfilling a need for affordable housing and development of the community’s workforce. The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) sold nearly 22 acres of property at the Valley Oak Commerce Complex. The land will be turned into affordable housing within walking distance of the “community’s largest manufacturers.”
SOMERSET, KY
WBKO

One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck

MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
HART COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident

GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
GLASGOW, KY
z93country.com

Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking following Traffic Stop

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on numerous felony charges including drug trafficking. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:06 pm Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck making a traffic violation while turning from Kentucky Highway 3106 onto No-Knox Drive. When Deputy Dennis turned around to conduct a traffic stop the pickup had entered the parking lot of the Trade Way Shopping Center. When Deputy Dennis activated his emergency equipment to make a traffic stop the driver failed to stop and pulled out in front of several vehicles on Main Street from the shopping center. The vehicle then turned onto Harper Drive where Deputy Dennis was able to block the pickup causing it to stop. While placing the driver under arrest a glass smoking pipe with residue commonly used with illegal narcotics was located on that person. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the pickup truck. Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted the driver’s door area. A search of the pickup resulted in a black box being found under the driver’s seat which contained a bag of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 22.5 grams, several new plastic baggies commonly used with illegal drug sales, a set of digital scales with drug residue and 2 metal spoons. The bag of suspected methamphetamine tested positive to be methamphetamine once tested on the Sheriff’s Office Tru-Narc identifying equipment.
MONTICELLO, KY
wcluradio.com

Inmate overdose initiates investigation at Barren jail

GLASGOW — An inmate at the Barren County Detention Center possibly overdosed on New Year’s Eve, according to new information from Jailer Aaron Shirley. Shirley released a statement Thursday morning about the incident. The inmate was taken to TJ Samson Hospital for treatment and was later returned to the jail. It remains unclear what kind of substance the inmate consumed.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

