CBS affiliate investigating anti-Trump email sent from station account: ‘Get busy getting ready for prison’

Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump's taxes
New York Times reporter Russ Buettner discusses key takeaways after Democrats released some of former President Donald Trump's taxes to the public.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans
On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged
Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
Donald Trump’s Niece Just Dropped A Bombshell About Daughter Ivanka Trump And Son In Law Jared Kushner
Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has just dropped more bombshells about the former president in a tell-all interview with Msnbc on Sunday, December 11th. Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Cut...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Mar-a-Lago guests were partying and taking dips in the pool only 60 feet away from classified docs, per new New York Times investigation
According to The New York Times, Trump hosted 50 political events in the first 19 months after leaving office with classified documents vulnerable.
It's Official - Trump's Taxes are Free of Illegal Activity - Now That We Know, What Will They Think Up Next? | Opinion
Democrats have fought for years to get access to Donald Trump's personal taxes, sure that they would uncover the bombshell that all of their previous efforts to attack the man, failed to do - only to uncover yet another nothing burger.
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
MSNBC
Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6
On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
Biden was stunned and shocked by Trump's 'extremely gracious' Oval Office letter
President Joe Biden was shocked by the graciousness of the private letter outgoing President Donald Trump left for him in the Oval Office just two weeks after the January 6 Capitol breach.
Officials worried that Trump would give “illegal order to use military” to steal election: J6 report
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the House's final Jan. 6 hearing Monday, the committee found that leading up to the insurrection, Department of...
