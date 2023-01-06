ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers 'is dating Mallory Edens' - the 26-year-old daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner'

By Ben Nagle For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently in the middle of a four-game win streak that could see them end up making the NFL playoffs... and there may be a fairly simple off-field explanation for their uptick in form.

It has been reported that the superstar quarterback is in a fledgling relationship with an old friend - the 26-year-old daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens.

Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens go back some time, having previously been pictured at NBA games together as far back as 2019, but it now appears there may be more than just a friendship between the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpaDl_0k57VKk600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoCnF_0k57VKk600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joNdk_0k57VKk600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wae2_0k57VKk600

Sportsgossip.com are reporting that their relationship has now become romantic, just months after the Packers superstar broke things off with his previous flame, Blu Of Earth.

It has also been reported that Edens watched the Packers' last game while wearing a Rodgers jersey, despite the pair having not yet gone public with their relationship.

Interestingly, Rodgers bought a one-percent stake in the Bucks back in 2018, meaning that if the romance is indeed on, he would be dating the daughter of his business partner.

On the field, Rodgers is heading into a huge win-and-in NFL game this weekend, with victory over the Detroit Lions securing their spot in the postseason.

Just down the road in Milwaukee, the Bucks are also having a good season - much to the delight of Mallory's father, owner Wes Edens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFFXq_0k57VKk600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIZGQ_0k57VKk600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttSak_0k57VKk600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMGRp_0k57VKk600

Rodgers is no stranger to high-profile relationships, having previously been engaged to 'The Fault in Our Stars' actress Shailene Woodley, before they eventually broke it off in April 2022.

He was then rumored to be in a relationship with podcaster and social media influencer Blu of Earth, real name Charlotte Brereton, with the pair first linked in June 2022.

They were spotted with similar tattoos shortly after, but their whirlwind romance reportedly came to an end last month, with Blu currently stuck in Peru in the middle of political unrest.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote 'in challenging times like this it’s those who show up in support are the real MVPs,' with some claiming it was a dig at Rodgers - who was voted the NFL's MVP for the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, on the field this season, Green Bay looked all but out of the postseason picture after a Week 12 loss at the Eagles, but the defense has stiffened up in the last four contests as the Packers have revived their season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfyTI_0k57VKk600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEF5K_0k57VKk600

And the eclectic Rodgers believes off-the-field influences are to thank for the team's uptick in form.

'I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind,' he said after last weekend's 41-17 win over the Vikings.

'And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen.'

Rodgers, who has already thrown his most interceptions in a season since 2010, has also been public about his use of ayahuasca in the past - and the apparent positive effects of it on his play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHHQ0_0k57VKk600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJEpT_0k57VKk600

The South American hallucinogenic tea is touted as an alternative treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression, with shamans considering the psychedelic a 'wisdom' plant that allows an entry into the spiritual world.

'I did ayahuasca in 2020 and I won two MVPs,' Rodgers told Fox Sports in September. 'I don't believe that it's a coincidence. I don't really believe in coincidences.

'I believe in science and synchronicities, and I really feel like that what that allowed me to do is to have a greater love for the game that I play, greater love for my teammates and I had maybe my best season of my career in 2020 and then followed up last year with an even greater integration of a lot of those lessons.'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Gushes 'Love This Boy' As He Lounges Poolside With Son Ben In Adorable Snaps

Just a little father-son time! Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story on Friday, December 30, to gush over his 13-year-old son, Ben, as they soaked up the sun poolside. "Love this boy," the NFL star captioned a cute picture of both of their feet as they shared a pool chair. It was quickly followed by a sweet snap of Brady giving his boy a playful smooch on the back of his head. This comes days after the famed quarterback — who shares both Ben and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan —...
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Lions Player Has Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

There's no love lost between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. But with the final game of the regular season set to be a playoff eliminator for both teams, one Lions star wants to make it clear to Aaron Rodgers how he feels about him. Speaking to the...
DETROIT, MI
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
RadarOnline

SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family

Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
People

Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters

Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner?

Aaron Rodgers has dated some high-profile people over the years, and his latest rumored girlfriend is no exception. Rodgers has sat courtside at several Milwaukee Bucks games with Bucks owner Wes Edens’ daughter Mallory. The belief is that the two were just friendly, as Rodgers is a minority owner in the team. According to a... The post Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers linebacker fractures his femur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

720K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy