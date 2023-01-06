Aaron Rodgers 'is dating Mallory Edens' - the 26-year-old daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner'

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently in the middle of a four-game win streak that could see them end up making the NFL playoffs... and there may be a fairly simple off-field explanation for their uptick in form.

It has been reported that the superstar quarterback is in a fledgling relationship with an old friend - the 26-year-old daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens.

Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens go back some time, having previously been pictured at NBA games together as far back as 2019, but it now appears there may be more than just a friendship between the pair.

Sportsgossip.com are reporting that their relationship has now become romantic, just months after the Packers superstar broke things off with his previous flame, Blu Of Earth.

It has also been reported that Edens watched the Packers' last game while wearing a Rodgers jersey, despite the pair having not yet gone public with their relationship.

Interestingly, Rodgers bought a one-percent stake in the Bucks back in 2018, meaning that if the romance is indeed on, he would be dating the daughter of his business partner.

On the field, Rodgers is heading into a huge win-and-in NFL game this weekend, with victory over the Detroit Lions securing their spot in the postseason.

Just down the road in Milwaukee, the Bucks are also having a good season - much to the delight of Mallory's father, owner Wes Edens.

Rodgers is no stranger to high-profile relationships, having previously been engaged to 'The Fault in Our Stars' actress Shailene Woodley, before they eventually broke it off in April 2022.

He was then rumored to be in a relationship with podcaster and social media influencer Blu of Earth, real name Charlotte Brereton, with the pair first linked in June 2022.

They were spotted with similar tattoos shortly after, but their whirlwind romance reportedly came to an end last month, with Blu currently stuck in Peru in the middle of political unrest.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote 'in challenging times like this it’s those who show up in support are the real MVPs,' with some claiming it was a dig at Rodgers - who was voted the NFL's MVP for the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, on the field this season, Green Bay looked all but out of the postseason picture after a Week 12 loss at the Eagles, but the defense has stiffened up in the last four contests as the Packers have revived their season.

And the eclectic Rodgers believes off-the-field influences are to thank for the team's uptick in form.

'I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind,' he said after last weekend's 41-17 win over the Vikings.

'And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen.'

Rodgers, who has already thrown his most interceptions in a season since 2010, has also been public about his use of ayahuasca in the past - and the apparent positive effects of it on his play.

The South American hallucinogenic tea is touted as an alternative treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression, with shamans considering the psychedelic a 'wisdom' plant that allows an entry into the spiritual world.

'I did ayahuasca in 2020 and I won two MVPs,' Rodgers told Fox Sports in September. 'I don't believe that it's a coincidence. I don't really believe in coincidences.

'I believe in science and synchronicities, and I really feel like that what that allowed me to do is to have a greater love for the game that I play, greater love for my teammates and I had maybe my best season of my career in 2020 and then followed up last year with an even greater integration of a lot of those lessons.'