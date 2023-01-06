ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin Predicted To Reach $149,000; Can Big Eyes Coin Achieve the Same Feat?

Pantera Capital, one of many first crypto ventures within the US, predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) may attain a brand new all-time excessive of an estimated $149,000 per unit by 2024. Pantera Capital claims it has remained bullish on Bitcoin no matter its market pattern. Bitcoin reached its present all-time excessive...
Bitcoin Exchange Deposit Transfers At 4-Year Low, Bottom?

On-chain information exhibits the Bitcoin change depositing transactions at the moment are at a 4-year low, indicating that the underside could also be right here. Bitcoin 30-Day MA Change Depositing Transactions Have Declined. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric’s present ranges are the identical as...
$BTC: Five Reasons Why Bitcoin Could Be a Better Store of Value Than Gold

Lately, Bitcoin has emerged as a preferred various to conventional belongings resembling gold, with many proponents arguing that it’s a superior retailer of worth. Listed below are 5 the explanation why Bitcoin could also be a greater retailer of worth asset than gold:. Restricted provide: One of many key...
Does Big Eyes Coin Have A Shot At Incredible Gains Like Ethereum and Axie Infinity?

Cryptocurrency has introduced monetary freedom to many individuals, each in particular person methods and in companies. After nice buy selections like Ethereum (ETH) and Axie Infinity (AXS), it’s no surprise that individuals discover themselves in search of the following huge alternative to make a crypto revenue. What most individuals...

