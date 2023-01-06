ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

News 12

Dozens come out to donate blood at Manorville Fire Department

Over 70 members of the community came out to the Manorville Fire Department Friday to donate blood. The department hosts blood drives twice a year, once in the summer and once in the winter. They say they are happy with the turnout but wish more would donate because there is...
MANORVILLE, NY
islipbulletin.net

Over $50K raised to save local teacher’s daughter

The community rallied and donated over $50,000 in less than a week to a GoFundMe for Laney McGowan, a Sayville child suffering from Dravet syndrome, who has been in surgery for a life-threatening …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
SAYVILLE, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County correction officer gets emotional retirement sendoff

YAPHANK, N.Y. -- He was given the last rites and death seemed imminent, but the spirit, prayers and love of his family and colleagues helped a correction officer beat COVID-19.CBS2 was in Yaphank on Thursday when Officer Timothy Heaton, a new grandfather, officially retired and was honored for the job he cherished.It was a surprise sendoff for the respected and retiring correction officer from Suffolk County. Tears flowed all around for Heaton."Amazing how things change in a year," Heaton said.Six months of last year Heaton was hospitalized in a life-and-death battle with long COVID. He spent six weeks in a...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post

Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he  listened to  the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
News 12

2nd officer stabbed in Medford attack released from hospital

The second officer stabbed last week in Medford was released from Stony Brook University Hospital today. On Dec. 28, officers Brendan Gallagher and Ray Stock were stabbed while responding to a call about an altercation between roommates at the Blue Ridge condo complex. Gallagher, who had already been released, was...
MEDFORD, NY
fox5ny.com

'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
HUNTINGTON, NY

