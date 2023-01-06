Read full article on original website
Joe Brito
2d ago
What would drive a township to vote for someone who’s only 23 years old to be their mayor? I don’t care who you are, hardly any 23 has life experience for such a position. Plenty of idealism I suppose but that will only get you so far.
Sean Mahoney
2d ago
mark my words. this kid will be president one day. he may very well end up the savior of the nation... I for one am rooting for the kid and I hope he does great things for his community.
West Linn's youngest ever mayor
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn City Council appointed 23-year-old Rory Bialostosky as interim mayor on Tuesday by a vote of 2-1. Making him the youngest in the city's history. "There is a point where the weight of office kind of hits you, kind of 'wow this is happening.'" said Bialostosky.
Three City of Portland Lobbyists Depart Shortly Before Oregon Legislative Session Begins
The city of Portland has a lot riding on the session of the Oregon Legislature that begins later this month. Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking lawmakers to send state troopers to Portland to arrest drunken drivers, change laws to more easily commit mentally ill people to a hospital, and pony up $26 million for the mayor’s six sanctioned homeless encampments.
Here Are the 14 Office Buildings Recommended to the Portland Mayor’s Office for Potential Conversion to Apartments
The city of Portland and state lawmakers want to help developers convert office buildings to apartments, as the city’s core struggles to rebound after the pandemic gutted its workforce. The mayor’s office is looking at a number of different incentives to spur conversion, like waiving system development charges and...
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, cagey and on crutches, hobbles into first City Council meeting of the year
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hobbled into council chambers Wednesday morning, using a pair of black forearm crutches to slowly make his way to the dais during the City Council’s first meeting of the year. Wheeler and his staff were cagey about the mayor’s condition, despite repeated questions from The...
Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff
Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’
Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
Readers Respond to Rankings of Portland Against Peer Cities
To conclude the year 2022, WW compared Portland to similarly sized cities on several measurements, both serious (homicides, stolen cars and homelessness) and not (tallest building, best-known Wheeler). What we found was a city that had more empty offices than its peers but fewer available homes (“How We Rate,” Dec. 21). Our findings informed this week’s cover story, which sets an agenda for Portland to pursue in 2023. They also drew some frustration from our readers—both at the state of the city and WW’s methodology.
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
15-year-old arrested for shooting that injures 1 outside Franklin High School
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting that grazed another juvenile outside Franklin High School on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer working an overtime detail at the high school heard shots fired outside the building. This happened as a basketball game was going on inside the school. The officer radioed for assistance and more officers responded.
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Businesses on NW 23rd Avenue feeling the impact of increased property crime
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It has a reputation for being one of Portland’s trendiest streets, but now frustration on Northwest 23rd Avenue from business owners appears to be at a tipping point over an increase in property crime. Walter Bowers, the founder of Thai Bloom, said over the last...
Money stolen from safe at Oak Grove bar in a matter of minutes, employees say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — In less than five minutes, two people broke into an Oak Grove bar and stole a significant amount of cash from the safe early Saturday morning. Lisa Taylor is a bartender at McQueen’s Bar and Grill on Southeast River Road. She said the bar’s...
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church
A crowd of onlookers at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street shouted as a construction rig toppled the charred wooden steeple of the historic former Portland Korean Church shortly after noon on Friday – the first step in demolishing the building after it was ravaged by a fire Tuesday night.
