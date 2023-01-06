ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Joe Brito
2d ago

What would drive a township to vote for someone who’s only 23 years old to be their mayor? I don’t care who you are, hardly any 23 has life experience for such a position. Plenty of idealism I suppose but that will only get you so far.

Sean Mahoney
2d ago

mark my words. this kid will be president one day. he may very well end up the savior of the nation... I for one am rooting for the kid and I hope he does great things for his community.

Related
West Linn's youngest ever mayor

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn City Council appointed 23-year-old Rory Bialostosky as interim mayor on Tuesday by a vote of 2-1. Making him the youngest in the city's history. "There is a point where the weight of office kind of hits you, kind of 'wow this is happening.'" said Bialostosky.
Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff

Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse. Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority. […] The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Newberg-Dundee Police retired K9 Officer Arko passes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Newberg-Dundee Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Arko. Arko served the community for nine years and was a beloved department member. Arko was born in September 2008 in the Czech Republic and joined the Newberg-Dundee in 2010. Arko was credited with over 50...
Readers Respond to Rankings of Portland Against Peer Cities

To conclude the year 2022, WW compared Portland to similarly sized cities on several measurements, both serious (homicides, stolen cars and homelessness) and not (tallest building, best-known Wheeler). What we found was a city that had more empty offices than its peers but fewer available homes (“How We Rate,” Dec. 21). Our findings informed this week’s cover story, which sets an agenda for Portland to pursue in 2023. They also drew some frustration from our readers—both at the state of the city and WW’s methodology.
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
15-year-old arrested for shooting that injures 1 outside Franklin High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting that grazed another juvenile outside Franklin High School on Saturday night. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer working an overtime detail at the high school heard shots fired outside the building. This happened as a basketball game was going on inside the school. The officer radioed for assistance and more officers responded.
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
