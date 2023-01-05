Read full article on original website
Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings
He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
Arrest of El Chapo's Son Sparks Insane Scenes of Violence in Mexico
Videos of violence in the wake of Ovidio Guzman Lopez's arrest are stunning.
Drug lord, trafficker, killer of wedding singers: How the ‘New Mouse’ followed in the bloody footsteps of his father El Chapo
Security forces in Mexico arrested the son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during a pre-dawn raid on a remote Sinaloan village on Thursday, Mexican authorities say.Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, 32, was taken into custody after a gunfight between federal authorities and Sinaloa Cartel in Jesus Maria, the Mexican defence secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.According to US authorities, Guzman is a major manufacturer and trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine imported across the border.His arrest set off a night of terror in the Sinaloan state capital Culiacan as cartel members hijacked trucks and...
"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army
The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
Mexican cartel leader killed in shootout with police after escaping prison
Mexican authorities say a drug cartel leader died Thursday after a shootout with police following a violent escape from prison earlier in the week.
Notorious drug cartel kidnaps Mexican army colonel while he was on vacation
The Mexican army said late Friday that the violent Jalisco drug cartel has kidnapped a colonel who commanded a detachment in the gang-dominated northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas. The kidnapping of Col. José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz occurred farther south while he was on vacation in...
Plane Passengers in Mexico Were Caught in a Gunfight Between the Cartel and Mexican Military
A passenger plane in Culiacán, Mexico took on gunfire moments before takeoff on Thursday as Mexican military captured the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The former cartel boss’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was not aboard the Aeromexico flight caught in the crossfire, but the plane in question was taxiing for takeoff when military planes landing on the airstrip nearby drew fire from the cartel, according to Reuters.
Violence reported as El Chapo son Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez captured in Mexico ahead of Biden visit
Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, unleashing a spate of violence in Mexico — just days before President Biden’s state visit to the country next week, according to reports. There were reports of violence Thursday throughout northwestern Mexico, where Guzmán-Lopez was captured, including at Culiacán International Airport, although The Post has not been able to verify this. The US Embassy in Mexico tweeted “Reports of gun fire in multiple locations.” Known as “El Raton” or the Rat, Guzmán-Lopez, 32, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel once ruled by...
Video of El Chapo's son being arrested (October 2019)
Mexican authorities released video of Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's son being arrested. He was later released following heavy fire from cartel members.
Sinaloa cartel launches violent response as Mexico recaptures El Chapo’s son
Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán, a son of incarcerated drugs kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, prompting a wave of retaliatory attacks from cartel gunmen in the northern city of Culiacán. After a night of violence, gunmen exchanged fire with security forces, blocking roads...
Organized crime violence paralyzes Mexican stronghold of Sinaloa drug cartel
Organized crime paralyzed the western Mexico city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel.
Mexican president warns against accepting cartel gifts
Mexico's president on Tuesday urged people not to be tricked by drug traffickers giving out Christmas gifts, after suspected cartel members were filmed handing out toys in a major city. Authorities said they had launched an investigation after images on social media showed alleged criminals distributing presents from trucks adorned...
Mexico arrests capo Ovidio Guzman, son of “El Chapo” – sources
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican capo Ovidio Guzman, the son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, four officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Ovidio was briefly detained in the northern state of Sinaloa in October 2019 by...
Visitors To Parts Of Mexico Are Being Told To Shelter In Place & El Chapo's Son Is Involved
Multiple countries have warned their citizens currently in Mexico to shelter in place and be on high alert in the state of Sinaloa, after the arrest of high-profile drug lord Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, son of the infamous El Chapo. Major violence broke out Thursday after Mexican security forces arrested...
Son of ‘El Chapo’ Captured, Violence Erupts
Mexican authorities captured suspected drug cartel boss Ovidio Guzman — the 32-year-old son of jailed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman — at a house in the northern state of Sinaloa in the early hours of Thursday morning. Guzman was extracted by helicopter and flown to Mexico...
Aeromexico Flight Shot At By Members Linked To Cartel
According to Simply Flying, Mexico’s domestic airline Aeromexico flight AM165 was shot while on the runway at Culiacan International Airport with passengers onboard. Videos across social media show passengers hiding and dunking under their seats for protection. CNN says there have been no reports of death or injuries at the moment.
Mexico gives account of violence after 'Chapo' son nabbed
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone with 30 dead, authorities said Friday. In a blow-by-blow description of the...
El Chapo's son has been captured in Sinaloa in Mexican military operation: report
Mexican authorities arrested Ovidio Guzman, the son of El Chapo and the leader of Los Chapitos, in Sinaloa on Thursday.
Sinaloa, Mexico engulfed by violence, chaos after El Chapo son arrest, ahead of Biden visit to country
The region of Mexico where Ovidio Guzmán -- the son of jailed drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán -- was taken into custody has now been hit with violence.
