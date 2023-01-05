Read full article on original website
Related
chulavistatoday.com
City of Chula Vista to hold community meeting to kick off construction drawing phase for Patty Davis Park
The City of Chula Vista will be hosting a community meeting to kick off the construction drawing phase of Patty Davis park. The community meeting will be hosted on Jan.12 from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Feaster Charter School, located at 670 Flower Street. Participants will assist the city in evaluating minor design refinements, as the city moves toward the master plan for the commemorative park.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Nonprofit rescues more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico
A San Diego Nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico. The La Mesa-based dog rescue organization, The Animal Pad (TAP) shared on social media their harrowing experience of rescuing 111 doodles from heinous conditions from a breeder in Mexico. The organization said it received word of a situation in Baja that had gone “horribly wrong” and the breeder was willing to work with rescues, but on her terms.
chulavistatoday.com
Another Storm Forecast for the San Diego Area
Most of San Diego County will remain dry Monday, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of the county will get less...
chulavistatoday.com
SD Loyal Announces 2023 Preseason Schedule
The San Diego Loyal announced its 2023 preseason schedule ahead of its upcoming fourth season in the USL Championship. The preseason schedule begins with a match against San Diego State University (SDSU) on Feb. 4. SD Loyal will then face Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on Feb. 11 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (CVEATC).
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Museum of Modern Art Appoints Rachel Jans as Associate Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art
The San Diego Museum of Art appointed a new member to its curation team at the Balboa Park Venue to advise on acquisitions and conduct research. Rachel Jans joined on Dec.1, 2022, as an associate curator of modern and contemporary art, carrying more than 10 years of experience. She is tasked with curating exhibitions, advising on acquisitions, and conducting research for all current and contemporary art at the Museum.
Comments / 0