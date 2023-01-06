Read full article on original website
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
KTRE
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
fox44news.com
MidTex Farm & Ranch Show returning to Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s almost time for the Waco community to get a peek at the latest farm and ranch equipment and technology!. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hosting the MidTex Farm & Ranch Show this Tuesday and Wednesday. The event will take place at the Extraco Events Center’s BASE Facility – located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard – from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
fox44news.com
Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Four-Star LB Jelani McDonald Commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns have one of the best recruiting classes in Big 12 history this year, and it got even better on Saturday with the addition of four-star LB Jelani McDonald. Woods was deciding on a trio of Big 12 teams to commit to picking between TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas. This update comes from Hayes Fawcett, a social media football recruiting expect via Twitter.
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco selling 4 acres in East Waco for affordable housing
The city of Waco may get into the affordable housing business, at least indirectly, as it attempts to sell vacant lots in East Waco. It is soliciting proposals to develop about 4 acres along Taylor Street, between Spring Street and Cherry Street, in what it calls “an existing historic neighborhood.” The city seeks a qualified person “to design and construct a development consisting primarily of a quality mixed-use project compatible with the Waco Comprehensive Plan 2040 for Housing.”
KCEN TV NBC 6
Brazos Gators raise money for National Championship in Vegas
WACO, Texas — Coaches and parents of the Brazos Gators cooked and sold barbecue Saturday with a goal of raising money to put toward the team's trip to Las Vegas. The little league team is headed to Vegas looking to secure their first AAU National Championship win. "Some of...
fox7austin.com
Marine Corps veteran, family open door to new Bell County home
NOLANVILLE, Texas - Saturday morning, a dream became a reality for Marine Corps veteran George Spruell and his wife Vanessa as they opened the door to their new home. Vanessa says when they lived in Austin, it was hard to raise their grandchildren, not able to provide a roof over their heads.
Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Central Texas Choral Society to hold auditions Monday
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the Highway 6/Loop 340 eastbound off-ramp for Bagby Avenue on Wednesday to prepare the area for upcoming traffic switches. Eastbound motorists will access Bagby Avenue by exiting at Imperial Drive and taking a new section of frontage road, including a new bridge, to Bagby.
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
KWTX
Eight applicants vying for vacant Waco City Council seat
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council members are reviewing applications from eight District 4 residents vying to replace former council member Kelly Palmer, who resigned her seat in November. The application process ended earlier this week, and city council members plan to interview the eight applicants during meetings on...
KWTX
The Central Texas Homeless Coalition needs volunteers for their annual homeless count
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Homeless Coalition will hold their annual event to count the homeless population, at the end of the month. Happening in Temple and Killeen, on Jan. 26, they’re asking for volunteers. “So, volunteers will get virtual training and then be onsite working...
WacoTrib.com
Assessment coming soon for outdoor pool at East Waco community center
The city’s plan to turn the former Doris Miller YMCA into a new community center is coming along, and the prospects for the facility’s outdoor pool will get a fresh assessment soon. The former Y’s indoor pool is functional, though the building that houses it has a leaky...
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35
WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
