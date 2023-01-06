Read full article on original website
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ spring sports names to know
With spring on the horizon, several sports at NC State will be starting up soon. Here are some of the top athletes for Wolfpack fans to familiarize themselves with this spring. Baseball – Lujames Groover III. One of NC State’s top returning players this season, junior infielder LuJames Groover...
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ must-see matchups for spring 2023
Following winter break, NC State students will be flocking back to campus this week for the spring semester. And as the new semester begins, NC State athletics will be firing on all cylinders as some teams continue their hard work from the winter and others look to begin their season.
Technician Online
NC State women’s basketball bounces back with blowout win over Virginia
After losing its last two games at home, No. 10 NC State women’s basketball was looking to avoid an unprecedented third straight home loss against Virginia. The Wolfpack (13-3, 3-2 ACC) made sure that didn’t happen, putting in a balanced scoring effort and leading for nearly the entire game to rout the Cavaliers (13-3, 2-3 ACC) 87-62.
Technician Online
Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner reshaping NC State men’s basketball
It’s no secret that the backcourt duo of sophomore Terquavion Smith and graduate student Jarkel Joiner have been electric to watch so far this season. It goes beyond making flashy passes, sinking 3s and filling up the statsheet, however. From distributing the ball to toppling monumental opponents and taking...
Technician Online
Wolfpack men’s basketball survives late comeback from Hokies, wins second straight
NC State men’s basketball defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 73-69 in a thrilling ACC battle in Cassell Coliseum, marking the Pack’s second win in a row. Fresh off an 84-60 blowout win over No. 16 Duke, the Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC) could have had a letdown performance, but similar to the Duke game, NC State opened with a strong run, going up 16-6 early. The Pack also made its first five shots from the field, giving itself an early edge. Meanwhile, the Hokies (11-5, 1-4 ACC) came out sluggish and failed to match NC State’s intensity, allowing the Pack to race ahead.
Technician Online
NC State wrestling dominates Binghamton to start the new year
In its first home match since Nov. 4, the NC State wrestling team easily won against Binghamton, keeping the Pack undefeated in duals with only one more non-conference tilt left in the season. The Wolfpack (9-0) won the dual 36-3, adding the Bearcats (2-6) to its list of victories this...
Technician Online
Technician’s tips for taking on the spring semester
The spring semester can be so long, and it’s easy to lose steam when it comes to motivation and balancing schoolwork with the rest of life. Our editors share their best advice for powering through the second half of the school year. My biggest piece of advice is to...
