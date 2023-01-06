ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Search underway for ‘dangerous’ man after Springfield standoff

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted suspect after an hours-long standoff in Springfield on Thursday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Police and SWAT were at the scene of a standoff in the 300 block of McCreight Avenue.

Springfield SWAT standoff ends after several hours

However, the suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., was not in the house. Police are describing him as dangerous and are asking the public to be on the lookout.

The man is wanted for outstanding warrants, authorities say.

