"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
WNY schools, businesses show support for Damar Hamlin
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — All week long, there's been an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin across Western New York, and around the country. On Friday, 2 On your Side was sent a photo of the students at Alden Intermediate School wearing their Bills gear, and standing in the shape of the number "3."
Love for Damar: NFL teams, fans show support for Hamlin in Week 18
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing would be the same for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. That included their Week 18 game, in what would typically be just a regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. But nearly a week removed from that scary moment in Cincinnati, the scene Sunday at Highmark Stadium became far more emotional.
Damar Hamlin's foundation surpases $7M in donations
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin's foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday morning, the total passed $7 million. Some NFL teams...
Lovie Smith fired by the Texans after one season
The Houston Texans have decided to fire head coach Lovie Smith, who was in that position with the Bears from 2004-2012 and Illinois from 2006-2020, after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1.
Damar Hamlin: 'The love has been overwhelming'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday took to social media for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," he said Saturday evening. "The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"
Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back...
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin's MNF collapse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
Damar Hamlin addresses supporters ahead of Sunday's Biills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is sending his support to the team, just seven days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field. In a tweet Sunday, Hamlin said "GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! Let’s go @BuffaloBills"
Hamlin responds to supporters ahead of first Bills game since his collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest, it left both the Bills and football fans everywhere in heartbreak. "It was kind of devastating (to watch the team) with the tears in their eyes, the reaction to their teammate on the field," Bills fan Dan Clever said.
