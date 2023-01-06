ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

WNY schools, businesses show support for Damar Hamlin

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — All week long, there's been an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin across Western New York, and around the country. On Friday, 2 On your Side was sent a photo of the students at Alden Intermediate School wearing their Bills gear, and standing in the shape of the number "3."
2 On Your Side

Love for Damar: NFL teams, fans show support for Hamlin in Week 18

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing would be the same for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. That included their Week 18 game, in what would typically be just a regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. But nearly a week removed from that scary moment in Cincinnati, the scene Sunday at Highmark Stadium became far more emotional.
2 On Your Side

Damar Hamlin's foundation surpases $7M in donations

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin's foundation continued getting donations Wednesday, with the total pushing toward $7 million raised in only the two days since the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday morning, the total passed $7 million. Some NFL teams...
2 On Your Side

Damar Hamlin: 'The love has been overwhelming'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday took to social media for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," he said Saturday evening. "The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"
2 On Your Side

Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin's MNF collapse

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
2 On Your Side

Damar Hamlin addresses supporters ahead of Sunday's Biills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is sending his support to the team, just seven days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field. In a tweet Sunday, Hamlin said "GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! Let’s go @BuffaloBills"
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

