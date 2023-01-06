ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 9:43 a.m. EST

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters. RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. They were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro or oust newly inaugurated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes that evoked the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. The government on Monday described the protesters actions a day earlier as terrorism and tallied 300 arrests. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the so-called “fascist fanatics” and their financiers must be punished and accused the former president of encouraging their uprising. Bolsonaro repudiated that.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

AOC, Dems call on Biden to boot Bolsonaro from Florida after attack on Brazil’s capital

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other House Democrats called on President Biden to extradite former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro from Florida a day after thousands of his supporters stormed the country’s government buildings Sunday. The far-right former leader had fled to the US days before his term ended on Jan. 1 — and after challenging the results of his failed October re-election bid, which he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the current president. As Bolsonaro, 67, was holed up in a suburban Orlando safe house, supporters that refused to accept his defeat stormed the halls of government in a...
FLORIDA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Retail Kiosk and Digital Signage News from the Kiosk Industry Group Jan. 2023

DENVER, Colo., Jan. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Association News – Kiosks & Digital Signage in Retail: Next week is NRF in New York and we are in our usual location at entrance to lower level in #1602. We’ll have 4 demos available at our booth. Other booths to visit include KIOSK (5502), Pyramid (3482), Storm Interface (1707), ImageHolders (4266), Insight Touch (1327), POSBANK (5649), Samsung (3657), Ingenico (3738), Elo (5803), Esper (855) and Star Micronics (5449).
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy