AP News Summary at 9:43 a.m. EST
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters. RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. They were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro or oust newly inaugurated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes that evoked the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. The government on Monday described the protesters actions a day earlier as terrorism and tallied 300 arrests. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the so-called “fascist fanatics” and their financiers must be punished and accused the former president of encouraging their uprising. Bolsonaro repudiated that.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
Mexico considers accepting more migrants expelled by US
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador said Monday he would consider accepting more migrants than previously announced under President Joe Biden's plan to turn away people who cross illegally into the United States. The comments came as López Obrador, Biden and Canadian...
AOC, Dems call on Biden to boot Bolsonaro from Florida after attack on Brazil’s capital
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other House Democrats called on President Biden to extradite former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro from Florida a day after thousands of his supporters stormed the country’s government buildings Sunday. The far-right former leader had fled to the US days before his term ended on Jan. 1 — and after challenging the results of his failed October re-election bid, which he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the current president. As Bolsonaro, 67, was holed up in a suburban Orlando safe house, supporters that refused to accept his defeat stormed the halls of government in a...
Whose river is it anyway? Stream access fight once again on battlefield
The Utah Supreme Court is considering a case arguing that because early Utah settlers had freely accessed waterways in the area for fishing, anglers today should be able to cross private property to get to public fishing.
Retail Kiosk and Digital Signage News from the Kiosk Industry Group Jan. 2023
DENVER, Colo., Jan. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kiosk Association News – Kiosks & Digital Signage in Retail: Next week is NRF in New York and we are in our usual location at entrance to lower level in #1602. We’ll have 4 demos available at our booth. Other booths to visit include KIOSK (5502), Pyramid (3482), Storm Interface (1707), ImageHolders (4266), Insight Touch (1327), POSBANK (5649), Samsung (3657), Ingenico (3738), Elo (5803), Esper (855) and Star Micronics (5449).
