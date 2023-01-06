ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:47 a.m. EST

NFL playoffs: Seahawks are in field after Lions stun Packers. The NFL’s Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions rallied to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night to deny quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason. The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams, but played the role of the spoiler. Instead of the Packers, it’s the Seahawks who will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They’ll travel to face division rival San Francisco in next weekend’s wild-card round.

