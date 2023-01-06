Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Donald Trump's Days in the Wilderness Are Over
The former president could soon be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after his Twitter was recently restored.
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:47 a.m. EST
NFL playoffs: Seahawks are in field after Lions stun Packers. The NFL’s Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions rallied to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night to deny quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason. The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams, but played the role of the spoiler. Instead of the Packers, it’s the Seahawks who will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They’ll travel to face division rival San Francisco in next weekend’s wild-card round.
