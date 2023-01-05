Mrs. Dixie Anne Easterling, a native of Durant, Miss., a longtime resident of Bogalusa, La., and a current resident of Carriere, Miss., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. at the age of 68. She was a retired mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. Mrs....
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. New Triumph Baptist Church cordially invites the public to join us as we honor our pastor and first lady Rev. E.L. and Nicole Powell on Pastor’s 27th year Pastoral Anniversary Celebration. This great event will...
Tyrin Truong was inaugurated as Bogalusa’s new mayor on Saturday morning outside of city hall on a sunsplashed day. “I’m just humbled that everybody came out to support us,” Truong said. “Our city has seen some troubling times recently, but I think this is a bright spot and I look forward to continuing in that.”
Shown are pictures of Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong’s inauguration, parade and Mayoral Ball. Pictures taken at the inauguration are by Chris Kinkaid. Pictures from the parade and Mayoral Ball are by Sharon Hartzog.
