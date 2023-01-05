ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Easterling

Mrs. Dixie Anne Easterling, a native of Durant, Miss., a longtime resident of Bogalusa, La., and a current resident of Carriere, Miss., passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. at the age of 68. She was a retired mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. Mrs....
BOGALUSA, LA
Church News

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. New Triumph Baptist Church cordially invites the public to join us as we honor our pastor and first lady Rev. E.L. and Nicole Powell on Pastor’s 27th year Pastoral Anniversary Celebration. This great event will...
VARNADO, LA
Bogalusa Mayor Truong inaugurated

Tyrin Truong was inaugurated as Bogalusa’s new mayor on Saturday morning outside of city hall on a sunsplashed day. “I’m just humbled that everybody came out to support us,” Truong said. “Our city has seen some troubling times recently, but I think this is a bright spot and I look forward to continuing in that.”
BOGALUSA, LA

