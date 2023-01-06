Read full article on original website
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
Police in Rochester search for man missing after leaving Mayo Clinic hospital
Police in Rochester are asking for the public’s help finding a 43-year-old man who went missing after he left a Mayo Clinic facility late last month. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Thomas McElroy was seen leaving Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital at around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. He was later seen near 11th Avenue Southwest in Rochester.
Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
KIMT
North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester police ask public to search downtown properties for missing man
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police have asked residents living between St. Marys hospital, Civic Center Drive, and 11th Avenue in downtown Rochester to check their properties for missing man Thomas McElroy. Capt. Casey Moilanen said McElroy is about 5’8″, 150 pounds, and has fair skin, black hair,...
KEYC
12-year-old killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy was killed Sunday after his snowmobile crashed into a tree. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to rural Theilman at about 1p.m. for a report of a snowmobile that crashed into a tree.
MN Supreme Court Won’t Hear Owatonna Man’s Appeal in Murder Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has refused to hear an Owatonna man's appeal involving his conviction for the murder of a Minneapolis man. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse admitted to a second-degree murder charge last year and was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison. He later appealed his sentence by claiming the judge in the case abused her discretion when she denied his motion for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the judge.
Minnesota Restaurant – Thank You & Goodbye to RPD Officer Who Made Things Better
Once you live in Rochester, Minnesota long enough you realize it's one of the biggest small towns in the USA. And this note of gratitude from Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar to an officer from the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is a reminder of that. Victoria's Says Goodbye to A...
Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Work release should be expanded
To whom this brief message may concern, my name is Terra Noble. I am convicted under the name Terri Campbell. I am currently incarcerated at Shakopee Prison for first-degree assault. I am a very firm believer in second chances given the circumstances and also being successful in any endeavor of...
KAAL-TV
Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested for alleged DANCO violation, threats against law enforcement
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man faces charges of violating a Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order and threatening the Olmsted County deputies who came to arrest him Thursday. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Towne Drive NE, Byron, where Todd McIntyre, 49, had allegedly returned after being prohibited from entering the residence.
KIMT
Narcan used to revive man who OD'd on suspected heroin in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was revived using Narcan after he overdosed on suspected heroin. Police were called to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW. when a woman noticed a man was not breathing. RPD and RFD arrived and used Narcan on the man before he was taken to...
Rochester Woman gets probation for helping husband set fires
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Rochester, Minnesota, woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for helping her husband set fires during protests over George Floyd’s death and fleeing with him to Mexico. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press...
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KEYC
Authorities respond to car fire in North Mankato
Yesterday marked the start of the 2023 Minnesota Legislative session. Registration is now open for the SowBridge Program, an educational program meant for people involved in managing or caring for boars, sows and their litters. Climb 2 feed kids. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST. KEYC News Now...
