Mankato, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sheriffs Sworn into Office Across SE Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The first full week of 2023 saw the swearing-in of several elected officials. In Olmsted County, four new members were sworn into their positions on the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners. Several counties in Southeast Minnesota also swore in their sheriff’s this past week. Olmsted County...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

North Iowa man involved in semi/SUV collision in Fillmore County

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi collided with an SUV early Sunday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 am near the intersection of Highway 63 and Fillmore County Road 14. A 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 48-year-old man from St. Paul was heading south and a 2018 Freightliner semi driven by a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was northbound when they crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police: two predatory offenders moving to Campus Drive

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that two predatory offenders will move to the 2100 block of Campus Drive SE next week. Kurt Lloyd Jennings will be released from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and move to Rochester Jan. 11. Jennings, 41, is a 6′ Black man...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Faribault Man Charged in Downtown Rochester Knife-Point Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Faribault man in connection to a knife-point robbery reported in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Brandon Carmichael was arraigned on felony charges of aggravated first-degree robbery and simple robbery in Olmsted County Court Thursday. A judge set his bail at $40,000. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

12-year-old killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy was killed Sunday after his snowmobile crashed into a tree. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to rural Theilman at about 1p.m. for a report of a snowmobile that crashed into a tree.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KROC News

MN Supreme Court Won’t Hear Owatonna Man’s Appeal in Murder Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has refused to hear an Owatonna man's appeal involving his conviction for the murder of a Minneapolis man. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse admitted to a second-degree murder charge last year and was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison. He later appealed his sentence by claiming the judge in the case abused her discretion when she denied his motion for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the judge.
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Thomas McElroy, 43, last seen leaving Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 43-year-old Thomas McElroy.Police say McElroy left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital in Rochester around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and was last seen near 11th Avenue Southwest.McElroy is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.Police say McElroy was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter.Anyone with information on McElroy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Work release should be expanded

To whom this brief message may concern, my name is Terra Noble. I am convicted under the name Terri Campbell. I am currently incarcerated at Shakopee Prison for first-degree assault. I am a very firm believer in second chances given the circumstances and also being successful in any endeavor of...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KAAL-TV

Alarming trend taking lives of seniors in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – New data from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office shows an alarming trend in deadly falls for seniors living in Olmsted County. The report states that in 2021, accidental falls were the leading cause of an unnatural death in seniors, taking the lives of 186 people. It says that once you are past 65+ years old, the risk of a fatal fall becomes more severe.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Byron man arrested for alleged DANCO violation, threats against law enforcement

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man faces charges of violating a Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order and threatening the Olmsted County deputies who came to arrest him Thursday. At about 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Towne Drive NE, Byron, where Todd McIntyre, 49, had allegedly returned after being prohibited from entering the residence.
BYRON, MN
KEYC

Authorities respond to car fire in North Mankato

Yesterday marked the start of the 2023 Minnesota Legislative session. Registration is now open for the SowBridge Program, an educational program meant for people involved in managing or caring for boars, sows and their litters. Climb 2 feed kids. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST. KEYC News Now...
NORTH MANKATO, MN

