Columbus, OH

Body found at recycling facility in Ohio

By David Rees
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in Ohio on Thursday .

Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m.

Rumpke operations have been suspended while homicide and fire investigators are on the scene. Columbus police said there is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

