The Pittsburgh Steelers were extremely lucky to draft defensive lineman Cameron Heyward back in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has been a staple in the locker room for over a decade and is still playing at an elite level at 33 years of age. He had five-and-a-half sacks in the team’s final four games of the season and was one of the main reasons the defense played so well down the stretch. No fan can imagine Heyward in anything other than a black and gold jersey, but following the Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, he had some interesting things to say about his future with the team.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO