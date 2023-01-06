Steelers’ Cam Heyward Credits Mike Tomlin For Keeping Team Focused For Week 18 While Their Thoughts Are On Damar Hamlin

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
CBS News
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
Yardbarker
AFC Rumors: Browns, Colts, Texans, Lovie Smith
Albert Breer could see changes coming to the Browns’ defensive coaching staff next year after a disappointing 2022 season. Browns OL James Hudson is looking forward to going against Steelers LB T.J. Watt once more, calling his first experience a “huge teaching point” and adding: “That guy that was out there on that field last year wasn’t me. I didn’t feel like me at all.” (Ashley Bastock)
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Yardbarker
The Steelers’ 7 Sacks On Deshaun Watson Should Set Off Alarms All Over AFC North That 2023 Will Belong To Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win and a lot of help to make the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills did their part, but the New York Jets and Joe Flacco just couldn’t find a way against Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins. The hole was too deep to dig out of, but Mike Tomlin and the Steelers sure tried. The Steelers finished 3-3 in the AFC North and are ultimately a TJ Watt injury short of the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's 17-yard sack: "I was yelling in his ear"
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-13 rout to clinch the NFC's No. 2 seed, ending their season on a ten-game winning streak, split between two different starting quarterbacks. Brock Purdy had an efficient performance, finishing 15/20 for 178 yards and a career-high three touchdowns after...
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Yardbarker
The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
FOX Sports
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
Rex Ryan breaks down in tears talking Damar Hamlin: ‘Guy is a legend’
When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a wave of concern and emotion swept through the NFL. Nearly a week later, that’s still the case for some. Saturday, ESPN analyst and former NFL coach Rex Ryan broke down in tears on the network’s “NFL Countdown” show while discussing Hamlin and the frightening incident. “When he came out [and said] ‘Did we win?'” Ryan, choking up, said, referring to Hamlin’s first question shortly after waking up from sedation on Wednesday night. “We needed that. As fans, we needed it,” Ryan continued. “This guy is...
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Kosar played for the Browns after graduating from the University of Miami. Over nine seasons as quarterback, he led the Browns to three American Football Conference championship games.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns fall to Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 in finale, ending season with 7-10 record
PITTSBURGH — Despite already being eliminated from the playoff picture, the Browns had a chance to end the 2022-23 season on a high note by dealing a similar blow to their most-hated rival. Instead, Sunday's finale in Pittsburgh ended the way Cleveland fans have become very used to since...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers promises to do this to former teammate Jamaal Williams in Week 18
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are gearing up for a high-stakes matchup against the Detroit Lions. The game was flexed to Sunday night by the NFL due to the intrigue surrounding the game. A win for Green Bay and they’re in the playoffs. It’s as simple as that.
