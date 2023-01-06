Former Steelers LB Ryan Shazier On Devastating Damar Hamlin Injury In Week 17, “It Was Like Reliving That Pain All Over Again”

In a scene seemingly out of “The Godfather” – but with a better ending – Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ son, Braxton, may have saved his grandfather’s life. Braxton, just 6-years old, called 911 on Tuesday when he found his grandfather, Marty Jacobs, experiencing chest pain, according to NFL Network. He would end up having emergency heart surgery on Wednesday and remains in intensive care. Josh has spent most of the week at home in Tulsa attending to the matter. But on Friday, he asked if he should play this weekend when the Raiders face the Chiefs on Saturday...

1 DAY AGO