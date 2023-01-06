ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Steelers LB Ryan Shazier On Devastating Damar Hamlin Injury In Week 17, “It Was Like Reliving That Pain All Over Again”

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
extratv

Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'

Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Outsider.com

Josh Allen Got Emotional Over Bills Opening Kickoff Touchdown Return

During the Bills game on NFL Sunday, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It made Josh Allen a bit emotional. Watching his team put together such an amazing play just days after watching Damar Hamlin collapse on the field. The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback watched from the sideline...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Sent Message To Tee Higgins On Sunday

Damar Hamlin couldn't be on the field on Sunday, but that doesn't mean his presence wasn't felt.  Hamlin is still at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, so he took to Twitter to cheer on the Buffalo Bills and respond to all the love he's been receiving via social media since he ...
New York Post

Josh Jacobs playing for Raiders after young son saves grandfather’s life

In a scene seemingly out of “The Godfather” – but with a better ending – Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ son, Braxton, may have saved his grandfather’s life. Braxton, just 6-years old, called 911 on Tuesday when he found his grandfather, Marty Jacobs, experiencing chest pain, according to NFL Network. He would end up having emergency heart surgery on Wednesday and remains in intensive care. Josh has spent most of the week at home in Tulsa attending to the matter. But on Friday, he asked if he should play this weekend when the Raiders face the Chiefs on Saturday...
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign

Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Bills QB Josh Allen shares sad truth about tough situation

Throughout the past four days, Josh Allen has demonstrated his leadership and maturity, leaving Buffalo Bills fans that much more confident in his ability to lead the team well. In his first press conference since Damar Hamlin‘s injury on Monday night, Allen shared an unfortunate reality about moving forward.
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident

Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral

Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin breaks silence after injury

Damar Hamlin broke his silence Saturday after suffering a scary injury on Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills safety shared a message on his Instagram amid all of the support he’s received. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy