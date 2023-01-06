ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negotiations inch along under shadow of NYC nurses’ strike

NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing a group of nurses at a New York City hospital has reached a tentative contract agreement with its management. But close to 9,000 nurses at several other major hospitals are still preparing to go on strike. The New York State Nurses Association and BronxCare Health System say a tentative agreement had been reached. But agreements to avoid a walkout starting Monday morning have yet to be reached at other private hospitals including Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, which both have more than 1,000 beds.
Talks continue to avoid nurse strike at 2 NYC hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — With a strike deadline looming, contract negotiations continued Sunday between two large New York City hospitals and the union representing more than 7,000 nurses prepared to walk out on Monday, union officials said. Nurses at a third hospital reached a tentative agreement on Sunday. Talks...
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses at two of New York City’s largest hospitals went on strike Monday in a dispute over pay and staffing levels after a weekend of negotiations did not produce a deal for a new contract. The walkout involves as many as 3,500 nurses at...
NYC hospitals prep for nurse strike amid negotiations

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiations to keep about 10,000 nurses from walking off the job are heading into a final weekend. Some major New York City hospitals already are bracing for a potential strike by sending ambulances elsewhere and transferring some patients, including vulnerable newborns. The walkout could start early Monday at several private hospitals. They include two of the biggest in the city, the 1,100-bed Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and the nearly 1,500-bed Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. They and a handful of other hospitals are bargaining with nurses who want raises and more hiring nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic.
