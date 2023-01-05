Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the seaosn. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Yardbarker
AFC Rumors: Browns, Colts, Texans, Lovie Smith
Albert Breer could see changes coming to the Browns’ defensive coaching staff next year after a disappointing 2022 season. Browns OL James Hudson is looking forward to going against Steelers LB T.J. Watt once more, calling his first experience a “huge teaching point” and adding: “That guy that was out there on that field last year wasn’t me. I didn’t feel like me at all.” (Ashley Bastock)
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule
While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
Yardbarker
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.
Broncos rookie RB Tyler Badie scores 24-yard TD on first NFL touch
In the first game of his NFL career, Denver Broncos rookie running back Tyler Badie caught a 24-yard touchdown pass on his first touch as a pro. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter page:. Badie was just recently signed by the Broncos off the...
Steelers CPR sack celebration days after Damar Hamlin injury gets social media backlash
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten the bulk of the attention. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten thfe bulk of the attention.as part of his celebration with Highsmith. The celebration comes days after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed to be resuscitated.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game
Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
Yardbarker
Steelers Found Franchise QB, Offensive Coordinator
The Pittsburgh Steelers season didn't end with a playoff run but it was a win. Finishing 9-8 with plenty of questions answered late in the season, this year wasn't a loss, and the Steelers have a lot of optimism moving forward. The two biggest questions this season were answered late....
numberfire.com
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (knee) will not return in Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth (knee) for the remainder of their Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns. Freiermuth needed help getting off the field after suffering a knee in jury in the fourth quarter, and was carted to the locker room and ruled out afterwards. The second-year tight end has been one of the most reliable options in the Steelers' passing game this season, and would be sorely missed if he sustained a multi-week injury.
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
Steelers Playoff Hopes End After Dolphins Beat Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over.
Yardbarker
Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels has incredible halftime tradition
Does Al Michaels really eat an entire meal during commercial breaks or at halftime? Those rumors have been floating around for years and on Thursday during an appearance on Pardon My Take, Kirk Herbstreit confirmed them. “This dude,” Herbstreit began. “We get to halftime, I assume it’s him, he’s got...
