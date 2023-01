SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Stearns Wharf is closed to both car and foot traffic as of 4 p.m. Thursday following rainfall and high surf tides.

Amy Katz

Existing cars on the wharf will have access to the exit lane to vacate the area. There is no exact time for reopening as city officials monitor the situation.

