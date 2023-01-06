ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Sleep Token release their second new song inside 24 hours

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ssdj0_0k57RFBd00

You wait for ages for new music from Sleep Token, then two songs arrive before the first week of the new year is over. Following yesterday's launch of the typically atmospheric Chokehold, a swift follow-up has arrived in the shape of The Summoning, which finds the band painting very much from the prog-metal section of their palette.

As is usual with the ever-mysterious Sleep Token, information about what the hell is going on is scarce. There's the single word "Worship" that accompanies the video post on Facebook, but no clue as to whether The Summoning is the second of a scheduled run of releases, or whether that's it for now.

If we had to guess - and we hate guessing - we'd guess that there's an album on the way and that the rest of the album will have "dropped" by the time the band's UK tour commences on January 17 (full dates below). But we've been wrong before and we'll be wrong again.

In the meantime, as there's so little other information forthcoming, we'll turn to the YouTube comments section for inspiration.

"Best fking track I heard from them," writes Gonçalo Vasques. "And their previous album had hard contenders. The switches, the genres. What an amazing piece of music writing."

"Back to back drops!" confirms Alex Kenchel. "What a treat! This is probably the weirdest release yet, and it’s absolutely beautiful. What an ending on this track!"

"I’ve been listening to music since the mid 1960s and I tell you that we are witnessing something special with Sleep Token," adds Mruppertrinity. "What a time to be alive. Will be worshipping on the 17th."

Good lad, that Mruppertrinity.

Sleep Token UK Tour 2023

Jan 17: Birmingham O2 Academy
Jan 18: Glasgow Barrowlands
Jan 19: Manchester Albert Hall
Jan 21: Bristol Academy
Jan 22: London Brixton Academy

Tickets are on sale now .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kh35l_0k57RFBd00

(Image credit: Spinefarm)

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Journey Performed ‘Separate Ways’ Long Before Recording It

One of Journey’s best-known songs came together in less than 48 hours. Released Jan. 5, 1983, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” was a powerhouse track that immediately resonated with listeners. The song was written on the road as Journey, still riding high on the success of their 1981 album Escape, found themselves playing to thousands of passionate fans on a nightly basis.
Ultimate Classic Rock

50 Albums Turning 50 in 2023

When you look at the classic albums that arrived in 1973, it’s hard to imagine a better year for rock fans. Pink Floyd released its magnum opus, The Dark Side of the Moon in March 1973, which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The British group's eighth studio album logged 736 weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart before finally making an exit in July 1988. But it's continued to make intermittent returns to the chart since then, spending a total of 962 weeks in and out of the lineup as of December 2022.
NME

BTS’ RM announces forthcoming vinyl release of debut studio album ‘Indigo’

BTS member RM‘s debut solo studio album ‘Indigo’ – which was released on CD and streaming platforms last month – will arrive on vinyl later this year. Pre-orders for the vinyl edition of ‘Indigo’ went on sale earlier today (January 9), and copies are expected to start shipping in May of this year. Each edition will contain one vinyl LP containing ‘Indigo’ along with a booklet, lyric poster, instant photo, photo card and more.
Variety

Cheap Trick’s ‘Live at the Whisky 1977’ Is an Electrifying Document of a Band About to Take on the World: Album Review

It’s safe to say that more than one voracious music fan has found themselves thinking they might have been more careful in what they’d wished for: Experience has shown this recovering superfan that, with rare exceptions, we probably didn’t really need to spend countless hours tracking down that unfinished studio outtake or muffled concert recording. Yes, occasionally there’s something so astonishing you can’t believe it wasn’t released right away, like Sam Cooke’s “Live at the Harlem Square Club,” Neil Young’s “Homegrown” and “Live at the Fillmore East,” or some of the Prince and Rolling Stones concerts that have surfaced in...
NME

Everything But The Girl tease return with first new music in 24 years

Everything But The Girl have shared a short video teasing their first new music in 24 years – check it out below. Last year, Everything But The Girl confirmed they would be reuniting to record a new album – their first since 1999’s ‘Temperamental’. “Just...
Louder

Louder

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy